Since the November 2023 leadership change in Türkiye's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the internal strife and leadership battles that have plagued the party for years have only deepened. The appointment of Özgür Özel as the new chairperson was expected to usher in a period of stability, but instead, it triggered a fresh wave of conflicts. Power struggles, intense lobbying and factional disputes have continued to dominate the party's internal dynamics, revealing the deep-seated divisions that threaten to undermine its unity.

The crescendo of these tensions came to a head during a live broadcast on a quiet Sunday evening. Former CHP Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a figure who had seemed to fade from the political limelight after stepping down in the aftermath of the 2023 presidential elections, reemerged with a declaration that reverberated through the party ranks: "I'm still here."

His words were not merely a statement but a challenge – a message directed squarely at both Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, known for his relentless lobbying to claim the CHP presidency, and Özel, who is fighting to consolidate his power among party cadres and secure his position.

Kılıçdaroğlu's attempts to re-entry into the political arena have reopened wounds that many hoped were healing.

Having led the CHP since 2010, Kılıçdaroğlu had become a symbol of both hope and frustration for the party. Under his leadership, the CHP struggled to secure national victories, repeatedly falling short in presidential and parliamentary elections. Yet, his tenure was not without its triumphs. The 2019 local elections saw the CHP capture major cities, including Istanbul, in a stunning upset against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), breathing new life into the opposition. But the euphoria was short-lived.

The May 2023 presidential elections, in which Kılıçdaroğlu was defeated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, were expected by the opposition bloc to be their moment – a chance they viewed to finally topple Erdoğan after two decades in power. Kılıçdaroğlu, at the helm of a multi-faceted alliance that spanned the political spectrum from right-wing nationalists to left-wing socialists, seemed poised to lead Türkiye into a new era. But the alliance, known as the "Table for Six," was fragile, and cracks began to show long before election day. Disagreements and power struggles within the bloc nearly tore it apart, and when the results came in, the CHP's hopes were dashed. Erdoğan secured a third presidential term in a run-off vote, and Kılıçdaroğlu's refusal to concede defeat or step down angered many within his own ranks.

The defeat was a bitter pill for the CHP to swallow, and it set the stage for the leadership change that would follow. In a marathon session at the party’s 38th Congress in Ankara, delegates cast their votes in a dramatic showdown between the old guard and the new. An absolute majority eluded the candidates in the first round, but the second round saw Özel triumph with 812 of 1,366 delegate votes, ending Kılıçdaroğlu's 13-year reign and becoming the party’s eighth leader.

But Kılıçdaroğlu, it seems, is not ready to fade into history. During the Sunday broadcast, he spoke candidly about his potential return to the CHP's top position, emphasizing that any such decision would rest with the party, not his personal ambitions.

"Throughout my political life, I have never sought the position of chairperson for its own sake," Kılıçdaroğlu remarked, addressing growing speculation about his future role within the party. His words left the door open for a possible comeback, a prospect that has ignited fervent debate within the CHP.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kılıçdaroğlu acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with leading Türkiye's oldest political party. "I've already served as chairperson. It's a position that carries significant responsibility, and fulfilling that responsibility is no easy task,” he said and added, “The party's delegates will determine its future.”

In his broadcast, Kılıçdaroğlu also expressed his deep disappointment with the "Table for Six," lamenting the unfulfilled promises and fractured unity that ultimately led to its downfall.

"I don't want to level specific accusations, but if six leaders set out on a journey together and agree to make decisions unanimously, then those leaders must keep their word. Unfortunately, that did not happen," he said, his voice tinged with regret.

Kılıçdaroğlu pointedly referenced the unanticipated visit of former Good Party (IP) Chairperson Meral Akşener to the Presidential Complex to meet with Erdoğan, a moment that many saw as a betrayal of the opposition's cause.

"If we had agreed on a joint memorandum on how we would govern Türkiye and if we had reached consensus on the constitutional amendments required for a transition to an “enhanced parliamentary system,” then the process of leaving the table and returning to it should not have occurred,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“To be honest, I wasn't surprised to see Ms. Akşener at the Presidential Complex later on ... Unfortunately, betrayal is something we can encounter in these lands," the former CHP leader commented, hinting at the deepening rifts that could further weaken the opposition.

As the CHP gears up for its upcoming party congress, originally slated for Sept. 4 in Sivas but now under discussion for possible changes, the stakes could not be higher. The congress, which was intended to address crucial party regulations, may be scaled down to a smaller workshop – a move that some see as an attempt to quell dissent.

When pressed on this issue, Kılıçdaroğlu downplayed his involvement, stating: "To be honest, I'm not very interested in hot politics or intra-party politics. There is a need for a change in the party's regulations, and promises have been made in this regard. I hope the changes will meet our members' expectations."

The CHP, with its storied history dating back to its founding by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923, has always been a party of contrasts. From its early days as the driving force behind the establishment of the republic to its current role as the main opposition, the CHP has weathered ideological shifts, leadership battles and the challenges of appealing to an increasingly diverse electorate. The party's recent struggles are just seen as the latest chapter in a long saga of internal strife.