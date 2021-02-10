President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the conditions are ripe to prepare a new constitution in Turkey, as he indicated that the country would pursue a new text rather than revising the existing document, which has been criticized for having traces of putschist ideology.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan said patching some parts of the existing Constitution was not enough.

"The new constitution, by its nature, has to be supported by everyone, or at least by the overwhelming majority. All parties should join its preparation process," the president said.

Erdoğan also noted that his party wants the new constitution to set an example for the world, as he urged fellow party members to focus on preparations and create the "most inclusive and sustainable draft possible."