President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed the submission of the draft law on terrorist PKK's dissolution, describing it as a product of broad political consensus aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat, reinforcing national unity and fostering lasting peace in Türkiye and the wider region.

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