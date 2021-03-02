President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday unveiled Turkey's Human Rights Action Plan, saying that the plan is expected to be executed within the upcoming two years and that "broad-based consultations were a part of every activity in the plan prepared according to our nation's expectations."

"It has 11 principles, the first one of which is the fact that human rights are under the protection of the law," he stated, speaking at the introductory meeting of the Human Rights Action Plan.

Inıtially mentioned during the announcement of the 1st Judicial Reform Package, the plan is based on the vision of "Free individuals, strong society: More Democratic Turkey."

The plan is focusing on the topics of freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial, freedom of speech as well as the rights of women and the disabled. The enhancement of these rights and liberties has seen setbacks in the bureaucracy that have prevented these rights and liberties from being implemented properly.

Erdoğan underlined that the new plan aims to boost the effectiveness of the system of individual applications to the top Constitutional Court while comprehensive work has begun to make amendments to the legislation on elections and political parties to strengthen democratic participation.

He stated that the Human Rights Compensation Commission will cover financial damages of long trials without need to apply to the Constitutional Court.

“We are reviewing the legislation and enforcement with the aim of guaranteeing broadly the freedom of expression as well as the rights to meeting and demonstration marches,” Erdoğan stated, “In order to raise the standards of freedom of speech and press freedom, we develop measures to facilitate the professional activities of journalists.”

The president further stated that public and private employees and students of all religions will be granted leave of absence on their own religious holidays.

He also pointed out that Turkey is accelerating efforts on the visa liberation process with the European Union.