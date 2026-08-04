Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government's ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and one of the architects of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, was among the first politicians to sign the bill, which seeks to move the process to a new stage. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) presented the Law on Ensuring National Solidarity and Social Integrity to lawmakers across the political spectrum. Once enough signatures are collected, it will be submitted to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament before being brought before the General Assembly.

The bill, or "framework law" as it is known, is expected to be enacted once Parliament votes in its favor. That outcome is considered likely, as most parties support the initiative to permanently end the PKK terrorist group's campaign of violence, which began in the 1980s.

The draft legislation follows the establishment of a parliamentary commission last year to oversee the initiative. For months, lawmakers from the parliamentary parties heard testimony from academics, victims of PKK terrorism and the families of PKK members before compiling recommendations that helped shape the bill. Parliament is expected to vote on the legislation on Sunday, according to media reports.

The exact contents of the bill have not yet been fully disclosed, but lawmakers behind it insist that it will not provide a blanket pardon for PKK members. The terrorist group's imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, who is serving an aggravated life sentence at an island prison near Istanbul, will not benefit from any reduction in his sentence. Other members of the group who were not involved in acts of terrorism, however, are expected to benefit from reduced sentences, according to media reports. The law will be temporary and will only take effect once Turkish intelligence confirms that the PKK has genuinely laid down its arms.

The bill consists of approximately 15 articles and explicitly states that only members of the PKK and the KCK, an umbrella organization that includes the PKK, will be eligible to benefit from the legislation. The provision is intended to make clear that other organizations, particularly the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), are excluded from its scope.

Senior leaders of the terrorist group and individuals convicted of murder will also be excluded from the legislation. The number of people in this category is estimated at around 500. For other members of the organization who are in prison or have been convicted of offenses other than acts of terrorism, the government plans to introduce a system of phased sentence deferrals based on the length and nature of their prison terms.

The legislation will also establish a monitoring board to oversee the PKK's dissolution and disarmament process. In addition, a parliamentary committee will be formed to monitor implementation and receive progress briefings every six months.

Last month, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said the initiative would not undermine the values of the nation, responding to criticism from some far-right groups that viewed the process as a concession to the PKK. Speaking at a news conference, Çelik said the initiative had now entered a new phase focused on establishing the necessary legal framework.

Çelik described the process as highly comprehensive, encompassing political, legal, intelligence and strategic dimensions.

"The determination demonstrated so far by the People's Alliance, the work being carried out under the leadership of our Speaker of Parliament through the commission established in Parliament, the fact that this process is being implemented as a state policy under the instructions of our president, and Mr. Bahçeli's statements, which strategically paved the way for this issue, have made this a highly dynamic period. Throughout this process, nothing has been done that would cast a shadow over the fundamental characteristics of our state or the values of our nation.

"As we have always said, the essential objective is to protect Türkiye's core values and free our country from the burden of terrorism. Reaching this point is important. Now we have entered a more delicate stage. In a sense, the process is only just beginning. Establishing a legal framework is, of course, essential to achieving the goals of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region, but the political atmosphere that has been created is equally important. What matters is whether it contributes positively to the social climate," he said.