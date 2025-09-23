The Turkish Parliament will resume its legislative work on Oct. 1 after a two-and-a-half-month summer recess, beginning its 4th legislative year, which will continue until July 1, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to address lawmakers in a speech expected to outline steps and legislative initiatives related to the terror-free Türkiye agenda, measures to end the Gaza war and economic priorities. Lawmakers and observers will be closely following the session to gauge the government’s plans for the year ahead.

The assembly’s recess began on July 20, in accordance with the Constitution and the TBMM’s Rules of Procedure. Lawmakers will return to work after the break, with the agenda focusing on security, social issues and economic planning.

Terror-free push

A central topic in the upcoming legislative session will be the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, a comprehensive effort to end four decades of PKK terrorism, which has claimed over 40,000 lives.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, established earlier this year to oversee the PKK terrorist group’s dissolution, is expected to conclude its consultations with different segments of society and begin discussions on legislative amendments. Proposed revisions may affect the Penal Execution Law, the Turkish Penal Code and the Anti-Terror Law.

The committee, which has held a dozen meetings so far, is also anticipated to examine measures for rehabilitating former PKK terrorists who lay down their arms, as well as adopting specific legislation to support this process.

Erdoğan has emphasized that the initiative is a national endeavor, not the result of negotiations with terrorist groups, and called for political unity to achieve a “terror-free future.”

Juvenile crime

Another issue expected to receive attention is the rising incidence of children being driven into crime. Legal reforms targeting juvenile delinquency, prompted in part by the January murder of 16-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi in a confrontation involving minors, are to be discussed, along with broader judicial packages aimed at addressing youth involvement in criminal activity.

Juvenile delinquency has grown into a pressing issue in Türkiye, where authorities say children are being targeted by gangs, radical groups and criminal networks. Erdoğan has vowed to solve the problem “before it becomes chronic.”

Recent cases like Minguzzi, the murder of 22-year-old Hakan Çakır by assailants under 18 in Ankara, and the deadly shooting at a police station in Izmir by a 16-year-old earlier this month have fueled the sense of urgency.

The number of incidents involving children reported to or brought before security units in Türkiye rose significantly in 2024, reaching 612,651, an increase of 9.8% compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) in August.

Under the existing statute, children under 12 cannot be held criminally responsible. Those between 15 and 18 who commit crimes that normally carry aggravated life sentences instead face terms ranging from 18 to 24 years in prison, with reductions applied to other offenses as well.

Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is reviewing international practices on juvenile punishment for a new draft regulation that would emphasize stricter punishment over leniency. The government’s aim, officials say, is to protect society while also deterring children from falling prey to criminal influences.

Economic outlook

The economy will also be a key focus. The 2026 national budget is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament speaker on Oct. 17, after which it will be reviewed in commission and plenary sessions. Lawmakers are also expected to consider proposed legislation on the sale of goods and public tenders.

Türkiye's 2026 national budget is projected at TL 2.71 trillion ($65 trillion), with a budget deficit-to-GDP ratio anticipated to be 3.5%. This marks a significant improvement from the 4.9% deficit ratio in 2024. The government aims to achieve a primary surplus by 2028, with a projected TL 500 billion surplus. Additionally, Türkiye plans to become a net external debt payer starting in 2026, focusing more on domestic borrowing to reduce exposure to international financial volatility.

Economically, Türkiye is targeting a 4.5% GDP growth in 2026, with inflation expected to decrease to 16% by the end of the year. The government has introduced a new three-year economic blueprint aiming to restore fiscal discipline, bring inflation down to single digits and accelerate structural reforms. This plan includes measures to boost growth, employment and competitiveness, with expenditure ceilings set for public institutions.