Turkey's Constitutional Court on Thursday once again ruled that the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) former deputy, Enis Berberoğlu, who was convicted for his role in leaking secret documents, had his rights violated by lower courts.

In September, the Constitutional Court’s General Assembly ruled that Berberoğlu's rights were breached, including his right to stand for elections and engage in political activities and his right to freedom and security.

In that original appeal, it was noted that the “right to stand for elections and engage in political activities and the person’s right to freedom and security and the right to question the witness, since the alleged witness was not ready at the hearing, was violated because of the continuation of the trial and the detention of a deputy who regained his right of privacy.”

Following the first ruling, Berberoğlu attempted to reverse the verdict of the lower court in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s decision. The local court’s stance on the issue, however, remained the same, leading Berberoğlu to apply to the Constitutional Court a second time, from which it again ruled the former deputy’s rights had been breached.

Berberoğlu was stripped of deputyship in June 2020. In 2018, a Turkish court ruled to release Berberoğlu after having sentenced him to five years and 10 months for his role in leaking secret documents about National Intelligence Organization (MIT) trucks.

Berberoğlu was accused of supplying confidential information regarding the country's intelligence service to two journalists, Can Dündar and Erdem Gül, who have both been charged with willfully aiding a terrorist group without being a member.

The CHP deputy was found guilty of disclosing secret state documents by the second Penal Department of the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice.

Istanbul's 14th Heavy Penal Court initially sentenced Berberoğlu to 25 years in prison, but his case was later transferred to the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice.