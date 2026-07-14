A new draft bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) calls for life imprisonment for grave offenses committed by suspects between the ages of 15 and 18, in a major shift from the policy of more relaxed sentences for “children driven to crime.”

Leyla Şahin Usta, the party’s deputy parliamentary group chair, elaborated on the bill as she formally delivered it to the presidency of the Turkish Parliament for discussion and voting at the General Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Tuesday, Usta said the judges would have the authority to hand down life imprisonment for suspects between the ages of 15 and 18 if they are convicted of crimes, such as murder, similar to the sentencing of adults. She underlined that it would be strictly the decision of the judges to hand down such sentences.

Murders committed by minors and gangs’ increasing use of children to carry out shootings have been under the spotlight in the country in recent years.

A series of fatal stabbing incidents involving teenagers has intensified public debate in Türkiye over youth violence and the factors driving minors toward crime. One of the most widely reported cases occurred on Jan. 24, 2025, when 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi was stabbed by a 15-year-old attacker at a street market in Istanbul. Minguzzi died on Feb. 9 after spending 16 days in intensive care.

Just two months later, another fatal stabbing shocked the public in the northern province of Tokat, where 17-year-old national athlete Berkay Melikoğlu was killed.

In one of the most recent incidents, 17-year-old Atlas Çağlayan died after being stabbed during an argument in Istanbul on Jan. 14, with initial findings indicating that the suspect is a 15-year-old.

Usta stressed that the 18-article bill aims to strengthen the protection of children, reinforce the juvenile justice system, and improve public safety.

Recalling that the Parliamentary Commission on Children Driven to Crime had submitted its report, Usta said the commission's findings were used in preparing the bill.

"Taking into account factors such as the degree of intentional culpability, the motive and purpose behind the offense, the manner in which it was committed, and whether the offender has previously been convicted of an intentional crime resulting in imprisonment, the proposal provides that judges may, at their discretion, choose not to apply any sentence reduction for children aged 15-18 who commit intentional homicide or aggravated bodily injury resulting in death or serious consequences. Thus, if the specified conditions are met, children between the ages of 15 and 18 may receive life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment at the judge's discretion. Likewise, for children aged 12-15 who commit intentional homicide or aggravated bodily injury resulting in severe consequences, judges will also be granted discretion, under certain conditions, to impose sentences with smaller reductions."

Usta also stated that the age threshold for applying the Turkish Penal Code's recidivism (repeat offender) provisions would be lowered from 18 to 15. This, she said, is intended to prevent criminal organizations from exploiting children aged 15-18 and to strengthen deterrence.

"In cases where a child commits intentional homicide or aggravated bodily injury resulting in severe consequences because of a parent's violation of obligations arising from family law, the sentence imposed on the parent may be increased by between one-half and two times. The aim is to strengthen parental responsibility over children,” she added in reference to the bill.

Sentences for adults

Other articles of the bill include prison sentences for parents or other adults improperly storing firearms in a way that allows children to gain access. The bill also imposed a strict ban on the sale of knives and similar instruments to children.

"In line with a child-rights approach, we are replacing the term 'child driven to crime' in legislation with 'child in judicial proceedings.' This terminology better reflects the presumption of innocence and a child-centered approach for children against whom there is no final judicial decision,” she also said.

“For children who do not bear criminal responsibility, in addition to existing protective and supportive measures such as shelter, education, health care, counseling and care, we are introducing new guidance measures including 'social and community services,' 'protection from digital risks,' 'books and library programs,' 'respect for the environment and environmental cleanliness,' and measures addressing tobacco, nicotine, alcohol, gambling, narcotics, stimulants, and behavioral addictions.' In this way, we aim to rehabilitate children without criminal responsibility more effectively and prepare them for social life,” Usta added.

Usta further stated that a rapid and effective decision-making mechanism would be established between hospitals and judicial authorities so that children suffering from mental illness or addiction and posing a danger to themselves or others could promptly access necessary treatment and protective services.

She added that if a court decides to suspend the announcement of a judgment (deferred judgment) for a child, guidance measures supporting education, social integration, and rehabilitation would be implemented during the probation period.

Usta also announced that, for children under the age of 15, preparing an indictment without first obtaining a social investigation report would become grounds for the indictment to be returned by the court.