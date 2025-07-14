Devlet Bahçeli, head of the government's ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), issued a written statement ahead of July 15, Democracy and National Unity Day. The day marks the ninth anniversary of public resistance that quelled a coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) infiltrators in the army.

The MHP joined the People’s Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt, with Bahçeli showing up at a massive democracy rally alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to celebrate the victory over putschists one month after the coup was quashed.

Bahçeli likened the coup attempt to the Crusades that sought to retaliate against the Turkish nation’s noble gains. “They tried another Crusade nine years ago. For this reason, that date is an important threshold in Turkish history,” he said. He noted that FETÖ was at the heart of a plot to invade Anatolia and branded its infiltrators as “hypocrites posing as the faithful.”

“Future generations should always remain vigilant and united so as not to face similar betrayals,” Bahçeli warned.

“Thankfully, the Turkish nation embraced martyrdom and the honor of being veterans to crush those traitors who rained down bombs on people. The Turkish nation faced gunfire to defend its sacred existence. This tremendous national awakening and legendary unity kept Türkiye intact,” he said.