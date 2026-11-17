Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli said Tuesday that Türkiye has further strengthened its position as a center of global diplomacy, highlighting the country's leadership at the COP31 climate summit and its diplomatic engagement amid ongoing regional conflicts.

"Türkiye has once again become a center of global diplomacy and consolidated its strength in international diplomacy," Bahçeli said during his party's parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Referring to COP31, Bahçeli emphasized the strategic importance of discussions on electrification, clean energy transition, green industrialization, circular economies, climate-resilient cities and climate financing.

"Building a livable world is our shared responsibility. It is a common obligation of individuals, institutions and states," he said.

Bahçeli expressed confidence that COP31 would produce meaningful outcomes but stressed that implementing international climate commitments would require greater awareness and responsibility in everyday life.

He congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Türkiye's climate objectives and wished Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum success in his role as COP31 president.

Regional peace essential

Turning to regional developments, Bahçeli warned that the Russia-Ukraine war had evolved into a prolonged conflict of attrition, with diplomatic negotiations failing to produce a settlement.

He said the continued fighting was also negatively affecting Türkiye, underscoring Ankara's need to maintain a balanced foreign policy amid geopolitical instability.

Bahçeli also condemned continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip despite a cease-fire that took effect in 2025, saying the violence continued to claim civilian lives.

He emphasized that lasting peace in the Middle East, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe was essential to Türkiye's own security and stability.

"As long as this region, where our Muslim brothers, our memories, our places of worship and our historical heritage are located, does not attain peace, it is impossible for us to live in peace and happiness," he stressed.

Terror-free Türkiye initiative

Addressing Türkiye's ongoing efforts to end terrorism, Bahçeli described the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, launched in late 2024, as a strategic step aligned with changing global geopolitical realities.

He argued that the initiative reflected a long-term vision aimed at strengthening national unity and ensuring Türkiye's stability in an increasingly uncertain international environment.

Bahçeli said the process had gained broad public acceptance and political support, while criticizing opponents whom he accused of offering superficial assessments.

He stressed that Türkiye must adapt to emerging geopolitical challenges and build a stronger foundation for its second century as a republic.

"Our fundamental objective is to leave behind a stronger Türkiye for future generations," Bahçeli said, reaffirming his party's commitment to the vision of the "Century of Türkiye."