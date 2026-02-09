The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) marked its 57th anniversary on Monday in Ankara. The party’s leader, Devlet Bahçeli, hailed the long life of the party that evolved from a political movement founded by the late Alparslan Türkeş in the 1960s.

Bahçeli’s speech to the party’s supporters in the capital inevitably turned to the terror-free Türkiye initiative he championed for the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK. The veteran politician reiterated his commitment to the initiative and said that the party was willing to pay the price “to prevent this fight between brothers.”

The nationalist leader’s suggestion to get the PKK’s jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, to Parliament so that he could call upon the group to lay down arms in 2024 had stunned many accustomed to his strict discourse against the PKK. Though such attempts to disarm the PKK were not new, it was the first time that Bahçeli, a man known for suggesting death by hanging for Öcalan once, led the initiative. Some far-right groups have accused Bahçeli of betraying nationalism. Bahçeli dismissed these claims in his lengthy speech on Monday and said they were “as Turkist as we were in the past.” “We are questioned by political converts,” he lamented, referring to former members of the MHP, which is known for its steadfast support of counterterrorism operations to eradicate the terrorist group.

The PKK claims to fight for Kurdish rights, while Bahçeli advocated strengthening Turkish-Kurdish unity in Türkiye to end the scourge of terrorism. The terrorist group killed thousands across Türkiye since the 1980s to achieve its goal of a self-styled “Kurdistan.” In his speech on Monday, Bahçeli said they needed to “wake up the national conscience.” “This is what we are aiming for. You cannot divide us, Turks and Kurds will carry Türkiye to the future together,” he said. Bahçeli underlined that they rejected “racist nationalism based on blood ties and ancestry” and issued a stern warning to “anyone attempting to argue against the foundation principles of the Republic of Türkiye with the intent of destroying these principles through differences in ethnic roots.”