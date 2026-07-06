NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone described Türkiye as a strong and strategic ally ahead of this week's NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, praising its military capabilities, defense industry and geopolitical position as central to the alliance's security.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at NATO headquarters in Brussels before the July 7-8 summit, Cavo Dragone said the alliance has become stronger since he assumed the Military Committee's top post in January 2025.

"When I took office, I believed NATO was a strong and healthy alliance. After a year and a half, I can confirm that assessment," he said. "We are no longer just waking up. We are on our feet and moving forward."

Drawing attention to Türkiye's role within NATO, the admiral said the country occupies a unique strategic position linking the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Middle East while maintaining the alliance's second-largest military.

He also praised Türkiye's rapidly expanding defense industry after recently visiting several production facilities.

"I was truly impressed," Cavo Dragone said. "Türkiye is already a strong ally and, in my assessment, it will become even stronger in the future."

He said Türkiye could serve as a model for other allies because of its investment in defense manufacturing, production speed and delivery capacity.

"Geographically, Türkiye may be on NATO's frontier, but in many strategic respects it is at the center of the alliance," he said. "We trust Türkiye and are pleased to have it as our ally."

Cavo Dragone added that Türkiye's security concerns should continue to be addressed within the alliance on the basis of mutual trust, calling unity among allies NATO's greatest strategic strength.

He also noted that allies have become increasingly aware of the evolving security environment and are now expected to turn political commitments into concrete action. Referring to defense spending pledges made at last year's NATO summit in The Hague, Cavo Dragone said implementation would be the alliance's main priority.

"Declarations are easy. What matters from a military perspective is achieving tangible results on the ground," he said, adding that NATO also needs to maintain its long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine and preserve momentum in defense industrial production.

Cavo Dragone acknowledged that differences among NATO's 32 democratic members can slow decision-making but argued that consensus-building ultimately strengthens the alliance.

"Different views are natural. They help us discuss, negotiate, and reach common ground," he said, stressing that mutual trust remains NATO's greatest asset.

Addressing concerns over a possible reduction in U.S. military contributions to Europe, Cavo Dragone said European allies are capable of assuming greater responsibility for their own defense, although the transition will require time and sustained investment.