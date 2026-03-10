Türkiye said Tuesday that a Patriot air defense system has been deployed to the eastern province of Malatya under NATO cooperation to strengthen the country’s airspace protection amid heightened regional tensions.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) remain fully committed to safeguarding the country and its citizens, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Necessary measures are being taken for the security of our borders and airspace, and consultations are ongoing with NATO and our allies,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, NATO has increased air and missile defense measures in addition to national steps taken by Türkiye.

“As part of these measures, a Patriot system assigned to support the protection of our airspace is being deployed in Malatya,” the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to assess developments in coordination with NATO allies while maintaining its defense and security capacity at the highest level and working toward regional peace and stability, the ministry also noted.

Separately, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held a phone call Monday with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Affairs Minister Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

During the call, the two officials exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, the ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

The discussions come as Ankara intensifies consultations with regional partners amid ongoing security concerns in the wider Middle East.

NATO-member Türkiye on Monday said it shot down a ballistic missile fired from Iran, in the second such incident five days.

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets in the eastern Mediterranean," it said in a statement.

Some fragments from the weaponry fell in open territory in the southern Gaziantep area, causing no injuries, the ministry added.

Monday’s incident follows last week’s interception in Türkiye’s southern border region. Since the U.S.-Israeli attacks began on Feb. 28, Iran has fired missiles and drones at several countries across the region.

The development came amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.