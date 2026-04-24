Relations between historic rivals Türkiye and Greece rarely move in a straight line. Periods of cautious rapprochement are often followed by renewed friction, and in recent weeks that familiar pattern has reappeared, this time spanning everything from naval posture in the Aegean to arguments over soup.

The most serious fault line remains the Aegean Sea, where geography and history collide in a dense patchwork of islands, airspace claims and unresolved legal interpretations.

Ankara has stepped up its criticism of Greece’s military presence on islands whose status is governed by the Treaty of Lausanne and the Treaty of Paris. Turkish officials argue that recent deployments and infrastructure upgrades on some eastern Aegean islands breach provisions requiring their demilitarized status, warning against what they describe as attempts to create irreversible “facts on the ground.”

The language has sharpened. Statements from Türkiye’s Foreign and Defense Ministries in recent months have framed the issue not merely as a legal dispute but as one with direct implications for regional stability and alliance cohesion within NATO.

Athens, for its part, has shown little inclination to yield. Greek officials have consistently justified their posture as defensive, pointing to what they see as a broader security environment shaped by competing maritime claims and unresolved tensions in both the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has publicly linked these disputes to wider questions of sovereignty and resource rights, reinforcing Greece’s view that its actions are both lawful and necessary.

The disagreement is not confined to rhetoric. It has been accompanied by a steady rhythm of signaling, naval movements, air patrols and competing navigation notices, that, while calibrated, underline how quickly miscalculation could become a risk.

Overlaying the territorial disputes is a second, equally persistent source of tension: migration.

Greece’s role as a gateway to the European Union has placed it on the front line of migratory flows from the Middle East and beyond, many of which transit through Türkiye. Allegations that Greek authorities have carried out so-called pushbacks, forcibly returning migrants without processing asylum claims, have drawn scrutiny from Brussels, most recently after reporting by the BBC.

The European Commission has urged Athens to investigate the claims, while Greek officials have rejected accusations of illegality, emphasizing the country’s responsibility to secure the EU’s external borders. For Ankara, the issue has become another point of contention in an already crowded agenda, feeding into a broader narrative of uneven burden-sharing and contested responsibility.

Even so, the relationship is not defined solely by confrontation. The aftermath of Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes in 2023 briefly revived a familiar form of “disaster diplomacy,” with Greece among the first to offer assistance. The gesture helped lower the temperature, if only temporarily.

More recent events suggest how fragile that detente was.

In Istanbul, authorities detained two Greek nationals after they unfurled a Byzantine-era flag inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque earlier this month. The building, which has served as both cathedral and mosque over its long history, remains a potent symbol for both countries. Turkish officials treated the act as a provocation; in Greece, such gestures often resonate with a sense of historical loss tied to Orthodox heritage.

Incidents like this tend to operate less as causes of tension than as accelerants, reinforcing narratives that already exist on both sides.

The same might be said of the more curious disputes that have surfaced alongside the geopolitical ones.

Turkish singer Işın Karaca recently said she was denied entry into Greece despite holding a valid visa, attributing the decision to earlier remarks about her national identity. The episode, minor in diplomatic terms, nevertheless gained traction as a symbol of perceived hostility.

Then there is the question of cuisine. Long a subject of quiet rivalry, the origins of dishes such as baklava, yogurt and coffee have again become contested terrain. The latest addition is tripe soup, “işkembe” in Turkish and “patsa” in Greek, after Greek references linking the dish to ancient texts, including the "Odyssey," prompted pushback in Turkish outlets that framed such assertions as cultural appropriation.

A man cooks a traditional tripe soup known as "patsas" in Greek and "iskembe" in Turkish, central Athens, Greece, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

As with earlier food debates, the dispute has played out less through official channels than through commentary, headlines and social media, where questions of culinary heritage often blur into broader questions of national identity.

Taken together, these episodes sketch a relationship that operates on multiple levels at once. Strategic disputes over territory and security unfold alongside legal disagreements in Brussels, while cultural and symbolic issues provide a steady undercurrent of friction.

Neither Ankara nor Athens appears eager for outright escalation. Both remain embedded in the same security architecture and maintain open diplomatic channels. Yet the accumulation of disputes, from the movement of ships and missiles to the provenance of recipes, suggests a relationship that is once again tilting toward tension.

In that sense, the argument over tripe soup is not as trivial as it might seem. It is simply the most digestible expression of a rivalry that runs far deeper.