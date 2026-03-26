Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the U.S. and Iran toward ending the war in the Middle East.

"There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on the U.S. social media company X.

"In reality, U.S.-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan," said Dar, confirming that the U.S. has shared 15 points that are "being deliberated upon by Iran."

The statement came as sources in Islamabad told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this week was crucial in any possible breakthrough on talks between Washington and Tehran.

The sources also said Islamabad expects a U.S. delegation but said Tehran was still wary due to mistrust.

Dar also lauded the role of "Türkiye and Egypt, among others" which are "extending their support to this initiative."

"Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond," said Dar, emphasizing: "Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!"

The entire region has been on alert since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.