President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday, in the first such meeting since Parliament approved legislation tied to Türkiye’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Erdoğan is scheduled to receive DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, members of the party’s Imralı delegation, at 4 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the party.

The talks come after Parliament approved the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, commonly referred to as the “framework law,” with broad parliamentary support.

Parliament on Monday passed a landmark 12-article law supporting the country’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, following months of political efforts led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was approved with 468 votes in favor and 88 against, with six abstentions.

The legislation forms a key part of the legal framework surrounding the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, which seeks to bring an end to decades of terrorism and strengthen social integration.

Thursday’s meeting will mark the first talks between Erdoğan and the Imralı delegation since the legislation was adopted.

Erdoğan last met Buldan and Sancar on Feb. 11, 2026. Following those talks, the delegation said the sides had reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the initiative.

The delegation also stressed at the time the importance of adopting legal measures related to the process “without delay and with the broadest possible consensus.”

The latest meeting is expected to focus on the implementation of the newly adopted legislation and the next phase of the process.