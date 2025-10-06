Three men from the southeastern Turkish province of Şanlıurfa were among the activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Repatriated after being illegally held by Israel for days, they spoke about their experience and how the flotilla achieved what it set out to.

Müslüm Ziyalı told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that their journey was long and challenging, but nothing compared to what the people of Gaza suffered at the hands of Israel. “We have been kept in an Israeli prison for a few days. We have no right to speak about a few days of oppression when there are Gazan brothers who were 15 years old when they were incarcerated and 30 when they were released,” he said. Ziyalı said activists were mistreated “to a degree where some suffered broken arms.” “But I am ashamed of speaking about this ordeal while there are mothers who lost their children and children who lost their mothers in Gaza.”

Ziyalı said the flotilla achieved its goal, although it was unable to reach Gaza. “We are at least blessed by Allah. Israel, on the other hand, which imprisoned people of 44 races, drew more anger from the international community,” he said.

Mehmet Ali Parlak, another activist, had to return earlier than others when the ship he was aboard malfunctioned en route to Gaza. Parlak said the flotilla still proved a “civil victory” against Israel. “For the past two months, the whole world has been talking about it. The world’s largest civilian flotilla achieved what states failed to do. This flotilla became a voice for our Gazan brothers and sisters. In a way, it managed to reach out to them,” he said. “They showed the true face of Israel to the world. Allah willing, there will be more flotillas,” he said.

Cumali Kaya, another activist, said civilians fulfilled their responsibility and the ball was now in the court of heads of state and governments to end the plight of Gazans.