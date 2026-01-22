Syrian families gathered around Al-Aktan Prison, searching for information about missing relatives, a day after Syrian army forces took control of the facility from the YPG terrorist group on Tuesday and quelled remnants of the ousted regime, Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondents reported Wednesday.

Hind al-Ard, 52, told AA that her 18-year-old son had been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison by the YPG terrorist group and had spent the past seven months detained on accusations of links to the Syrian army.

Al-Ard said she was searching not only for her son but also for her brother outside the prison compound, adding that she had previously been allowed to visit her son three times.

She said that over the past month, the terrorist group had prevented her from approaching the prison gates and barred her from seeing her son during the New Year's period.

"May God free all Muslim prisoners. God willing, my son will also be released," she said.

Al-Aktan Prison, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of Raqqa city center in Syria and holding some members of the Daesh terrorist group, was controlled by the YPG terrorist group.

After Syrian army forces took control of the prison, clashes erupted with YPG militants.

Following the clashes, YPG elements released detainees inside the prison and withdrew from the area.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said security had been fully established at the prison and that security forces had been deployed around the site.

The Syrian presidency also said Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the YPG group regarding the future of Hassakeh province.

The Defense Ministry separately announced a four-day cease-fire with the YPG, which took effect at 8 p.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.