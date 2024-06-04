A Syrian Kurdish political party, long pressured by the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing YPG, is rejecting the terrorist group’s so-called election plans in northern Syrian territories under its occupation.

“The Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) does not recognize the so-called autonomous rule or local elections of the PKK/YPG,” Abdullah Keddo, a spokesperson for the ENKS told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“There are serious human rights violations against all Syrian components, especially Kurds and this so-called election is doomed to fail. Our European and American friends know this too,” Keddo said.

The backlash has been growing since the PKK/YPG announced plans to conduct “local elections” in northern Syria.

The PKK, which always promoted itself as a “political party,” accentuates it recently in a bid to cultivate international support. The United States has already thrown its full support to the group’s Syrian wing under the guise of cooperation against another terrorist group, Daesh.

Its plan to organize elections is viewed as null and void in Syria, which has been mired in a civil war since 2011.

A U.N. resolution adopted in 2015 by the U.N. Security Council calls for a cease-fire and political settlement in the war-torn country and highlights that the only sustainable solution to the crisis in Syria is an inclusive and Syrian-led political process.

The terrorist group conveniently contravened the resolution and launched a “local election” process in northeastern Syria. It initially set the date as May 30 before postponing it to June 11.

So-called elections are planned in regions and towns, including Jazeera, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Tabqa, Manbij and Afrin, where the PKK/YPG has strongholds near the Turkish border.

Turkish sources say the PKK aims to achieve an “autonomous” status first in Syria before moving to the next stage of its plan: an independent state.

Monopoly on power

Keddo argued that the PKK/YPG “doesn’t accept the participation of regional communities that don’t belong to its system, neither Kurds nor Arabs, which proves they’re only doing this election to gain legitimacy.”

“The terrorist group wants a monopoly on economic, military and political power and the ENKS rejects this,” he said.

The ENKS has so far refused to recognize their autonomous administration even at their courts, according to the spokesperson.

“The reason why the ENKS is boycotting this so-called election is it only belongs to the YPG and the fact that the authority doesn’t represent us,” Keddo explained.

“It makes no sense for us to give them such legitimacy when we’re outside of the decision-making mechanism. Of course, we reject these elections or the recognition of its organizers, auditors.”

Comparing the PKK/YPG’s plans to the elections of Bashar Assad’s regime “whose results were predetermined,” Keddo stressed that “all Syrian components must be included in the distribution of power.”

“I believe Syrian people will reject all these authorities that aren’t based on a territorially complete Syria,” he continued. “Kurds, Assyrians, Turkmens, Arabs and all components believe in Syria’s wholeness and are therefore concerned about the unity of its people.”

Keddo also pointed out “violations and cruelties” subjected to the ENKS and its components.

“Just until recently, the PKK was attacking and setting fire to ENKS bureaus,” he recalled.

The group has kidnapped and arrested prominent figures, including journalists linked to the ENKS, which is a part of the Syrian National Opposition, and even children in music and theater groups, he said.

“We reject the system of policies the terrorist group is trying to establish in the region, which causes famine. Farmers have been strongly protesting this,” Keddo informed.

Town residents, who oppose the “election,” are threatened with deprivation of bread and gas if they don’t show they will vote in the election, according to the ENKS spokesperson.

“Scarcity has been rampant, so have rallies and protests, rejections in the region,” he said.