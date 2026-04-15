Syria’s president met with a top commander of the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group on Tuesday as part of ongoing talks aimed at integrating the group into state institutions, an official announced.

Ahmed al-Hilali, a senior Syrian official and spokesperson for the integration process, said a series of meetings were held in Damascus between President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian officials on one side, and YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani, on the other.

Al-Hilali told Syria TV that the discussions focused on the latest developments in an agreement reached between the government and the YPG, as well as steps to advance the integration process.

He said Şahin is also expected to hold separate meetings with al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to review progress, assess challenges and outline the next phase of implementation.

A further meeting between Şahin and presidential envoy Ziad al-Ayesh is also anticipated, though no details about the agenda were disclosed.

“The outcomes of these meetings are expected to accelerate efforts on the ground, particularly in Hassakeh province, where implementation of the agreement is ongoing,” he said.

Previous talks

The latest round of talks follows earlier meetings in early April between al-Ayesh and Abdi in Hassakeh, where the two sides discussed mechanisms for integrating YPG structures into state institutions.

Those discussions also addressed plans to release detainees and transfer control of YPG-run prisons to the Syrian government. In addition, both sides reviewed measures aimed at improving security conditions, including efforts to curb violations attributed to armed groups operating in the region.

The negotiations are part of a Jan. 29 agreement between Damascus and the YPG that includes provisions for the return of displaced people to their homes, as well as arrangements related to detention facilities and administrative integration.

The post-Baathist administration in Damascus moved against the YPG when the latter reneged on an earlier deal for integration into the Syrian army. On Jan. 16, the Syrian army launched an offensive against YPG-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. After days of the offensive, the YPG consented to sign a new deal with Damascus on integrating both "administrative" and “military” structures of the YPG to post-Assad Syria. The terrorist group agreed that Syrian security forces would be deployed in Hassakeh and Qamishli, two key areas occupied by the YPG.

The deal also stipulated a faster integration of armed members of the YPG into Syrian security forces and the creation of a division consisting of three brigades of the YPG.

The YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, neither complied with Türkiye’s terror-free initiative for the disarmament of the PKK, nor with a March 2025 deal for integration with the Syrian security forces. Türkiye is a major supporter of post-Assad Syria and views the YPG as a threat to its own national security. Ankara has hinted that it may resort to a military option in Syria as it did in the past to thwart the YPG's ambitions, but has repeatedly called for dialogue to resolve the dispute between the YPG and Damascus.