In another step toward full dissolution, the PKK terrorist group announced on Monday that it withdrew its forces from Zap camp, a key area for the group near the Iraqi-Turkish border.

A statement by the terrorist group published on Turkish media outlets said the withdrawal was completed late Sunday, “to reduce the risk of clashes.”

The PKK began disarmament last summer as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. Last month, the group announced that all its members within Türkiye withdrew. Monday’s statement by the group said their withdrawal from Zap was “a significant, practical contribution” to the initiative and highlighted their determination for the success of the process.

