Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) authorities said Monday they had invalidated a flight notice issued by the Greek Cypriot administration covering parts of the Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that it was unauthorized and encroached on airspace under TRNC control.

The Civil Aviation Department under the TRNC Public Works and Transport Ministry issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), identified as NO100/26, stating that a previous notice published by the Greek Cypriot side was “null and void” because it had been issued without proper authority.

The disputed NOTAM, numbered A0345/26 and issued by the Greek Cypriot administration, covered a wide maritime area south and east of Cyprus and included sections of airspace claimed by the TRNC. It advised aircraft operating up to 5,486 meters to exercise caution due to possible military activity and to remain in contact with Greek Cypriot air traffic control.

A NOTAM is described as an official aviation notice issued by authorities to inform pilots of potential hazards, restrictions or changes in airspace, including military activity, navigation issues or safety risks that could affect flight operations.

In the notice, authorities at Ercan Airport said that air traffic and aeronautical information services within the “Ercan advisory airspace” fall solely under TRNC jurisdiction.

“The NOTAM published by the Greek Cypriot administration is invalid and has no legal effect,” the statement said.

The TRNC ministry also urged aircraft operating in the region to closely follow official aviation information and coordinate with TRNC air traffic units to ensure flight safety.

Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the TRNC has full authority over its flight information region and called on the Greek Cypriot administration to refrain from what he described as unrealistic actions.

The NOTAM issued through the so-called Kyrenia Interactive Map System, based in Larnaca under the Greek Cypriot administration, advised aircraft operating in the region to exercise caution due to “U.S. military operations,” covering airspace between the TRNC and Türkiye, including areas within TRNC-controlled airspace. It also instructed aircraft to maintain radio contact with Greek Cypriot air traffic control.

The same notice was later revised and reissued under the title “possible military operations.”

In both NOTAM maps published by the Greek Cypriot side, areas extending from Mersin along the coasts of Adana and Hatay to Northern Cyprus were marked.

Over the past weeks, Türkiye has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the TRNC as part of a phased plan aimed at strengthening the territory’s security, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced.

In a written statement, the ministry said the deployment began on March 9 and was carried out in response to recent developments in the region.

“Within the framework of phased planning aimed at increasing the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems have been deployed to the TRNC starting today,” the ministry noted.

The statement added that additional measures could be taken depending on further assessments of developments in the region.

“Following evaluations to be made in line with developments, additional measures will continue to be taken if necessary,” it said.

The development came amid the rising tensions in the Middle East and growing military cooperation between the Greek Cypriot administration and its Western partners.

According to the Greek Cypriot and Greek media reports, two Greek frigates have recently arrived in waters controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration.

While Greece moved to bolster security on the island following recent tensions, the S-class frigates Kimon and Psara, reportedly equipped with anti-drone systems, entered the area this week and are expected to contribute to the administration’s defense, the reports said.

It was also reported that four Greek F-16 fighter jets previously deployed by Athens have been stationed at the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos.

Cyprus has remained divided for more than five decades between the Turkish Cypriot north and the Greek Cypriot south despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. The TRNC was established in 1983 and is recognized only by Türkiye, while the Greek Cypriot administration represents the island internationally and joined the European Union in 2004.