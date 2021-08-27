Turkey has completed the evacuation of military staff from Afghanistan, a statement by the Defense Ministry said Friday.

In a statement on Twitter, the ministry thanked Turkish soldiers who completed their duty in the war-torn country as part of the NATO mission.

"The evacuation of heroic Turkish Armed Forces personnel, who have successfully completed their duties in Afghanistan after 20 years, has finished," the ministry said and added: "We welcome our soldiers who have returned to their homeland."

On Wednesday, the ministry said Turkey began evacuating its armed forces from Afghanistan after evaluating the current situation and conditions.

Earlier on the same day, Turkish officials said that the Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run the Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces but insist that Ankara's military also withdraw fully by the end of August deadline.

After the Taliban seized control of the country Turkey offered technical and security assistance at the airport.

Turkey had been responsible for securing Kabul airport under the NATO deployment and has been involved in evacuation efforts over the last two weeks.