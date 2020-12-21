Turkey has donated 70 water tanks to the mosques in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts, which were liberated from terrorist groups during Operation Peace Spring last year.

In a statement, the governorate of southeastern Turkey's border province Şanlıurfa said its Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM) has continued to support the revitalization of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain.

As part of the efforts, 70 steel water tanks, each with a 2-ton capacity, have been delivered to the mosques in the two districts, the statement said, adding that the normalization of daily life has recently gained speed.

The locals expressed their gratitude for Turkey's efforts and the recent donation.

Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian migrants and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense, borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aimed to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians' return in the area east of the Euphrates River, which was occupied by the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian branch, the YPG, at the time.

Since the launch of the operation, Turkey has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, including health, education, security and agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were launched and administrative duties were given to local councils.

Turkey also rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG. Within the scope of improving the region's social infrastructure, nongovernmental organizations distributed food and clothing to locals, and roads and buildings were rebuilt. These efforts paid off as hundreds of displaced Syrians started to return to the liberated areas.

Today, civilians in both towns have access to free health services. Each town has its own hospital and multiple health care centers.

Once used as military bases by YPG terrorists, the schools in the towns are also being renovated and revived by Turkey. Thanks to these efforts, 422 schools in the region are ready to provide education to thousands of schoolchildren.