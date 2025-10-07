A group of Turkish activists was taken to Allenby Bridge, located between the West Bank and Jordan, for repatriation to Türkiye. The activists were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters by Israel. Israel then proceeded to abduct the activists whose goal was to reach Gaza, besieged by Israel and deliver humanitarian aid.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli announced on Tuesday in a social media post that 14 Turkish citizens reached Jordan by land and would board a flight from Amman to Türkiye. "Thus, all our citizens who participated in the flotilla will return to Türkiye," Keçeli said.

The aid flotilla completed its journey last week, though Israel claimed to manage to stop them from reaching Gaza, where thousands suffer under Israeli blockade. Activists from Türkiye and around the world arrived in Istanbul on Saturday. They recalled the abuse and harassment they faced at the hands of the Zionist regime during their illegal detention.

Though the flotilla was unable to deliver the aid it carried to Gazans, activists say they accomplished what they intended to – to demonstrate that the Israeli blockade can be broken if more people stand up for Palestinians.

A plane carrying activists from the aid flotilla landed Saturday at the Istanbul Airport.

Around 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived on the flight.