President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday will chair a Cabinet meeting.

The meeting’s main agenda will be ongoing conflicts in the region and other issues, including the terror-free Türkiye initiative for the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK.

The U.S.-Israel-Iran war is expected to dominate the meeting. The ministers will discuss Türkiye’s role as mediator in the conflict, which has lingered for more than five weeks, and the conflict’s impact on Turkish economy.

The effects of rising energy costs on the economy will also be addressed. Steps to be taken in the economy and potential measures will be discussed, a report by the Sabah newspaper said on Sunday.

Another key topic of the meeting will be the Russia-Ukraine war. Navigation safety in the Black Sea and the latest developments in the region will be examined.

Erdoğan’s meeting over the weekend with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to be discussed.

During the talks, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that the region needs greater peace and stability, according to a statement on Turkish social media by the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate. He said Türkiye attaches great importance to safe navigation in the Black Sea and underscored the importance of energy supply security. Erdoğan also expressed Türkiye's determination to boost bilateral trade with Ukraine, noting that Ankara will continue taking necessary steps toward that goal. He further voiced satisfaction with Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its relations with Gulf countries, according to the statement. The meeting followed a Friday phone call between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

In addition to developments in foreign policy, critical domestic issues are also on the Cabinet’s agenda. The latest stage of the terror-free Türkiye initiative will be assessed, and field observation reports will be reviewed. Based on positive reports from the field, the framework of planned legal regulations will be determined. Discussions will focus on which members of terrorist group PKK may benefit from these regulations, including those living abroad, those involved or not involved in criminal acts, those currently imprisoned, as well as elderly and disabled members.

The meeting is also expected to address in particular sentencing regulations and proposed amendments to the Turkish Penal Code and the Anti-Terror Law.