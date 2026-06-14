President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday will chair a new meeting of his Cabinet. The meeting will focus on preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, developments in the Middle East, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the terror-free Türkiye initiative, according to the media outlets.

Erdoğan and ministers are expected to discuss how the capital is prepared for the July summit that will bring together heads of state and governments from NATO allies. Improvement of infrastructure in Ankara and security measures will be on the agenda at the Cabinet meeting.

Also on Monday, the president is scheduled to take the inaugural flight from Istanbul to Etimesgut airport, which underwent improvement specifically for the summit. Originally a military airport, it will be renamed Ankara Airport and aims to relieve air traffic burden from Esenboğa Airport on the occasion of the summit, where thousands of people from around the world descend on the Turkish capital. The airport’s runways were expanded and it was upgraded to host large-body aircraft during eight months of renovation work. It can now accommodate 44 airplanes simultaneously on its apron. Throughout the summit on July 7-8, authorities will declare several venues “red zones” or areas with high security and limited access to pedestrians and vehicles. Among them are the city’s main airport, Esenboğa, and its surroundings, the venue of the summit, routes to and from the summit venue, and locations where the visiting delegations will be accommodated in 15 hotels. Authorities also banned public events and public assemblies between July 1 and July 15 across Ankara. Some 40,000 security personnel, including police and gendarmerie officers, will be tasked with the security of the summit. Along with uniformed officers, plainclothes officers will be in charge of security in Ankara. In addition to CCTV cameras across the city, authorities will install high-tech “observer cams” at 100 critical locations during the summit. Incoming flights from other countries to Esenboğa will be limited throughout the summit, while security checkpoints will be set up on the roads to Ankara.

The Cabinet will also discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the anticipated deal between the U.S. and Iran and Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. As the conflict was reignited recently with mutual attacks, Türkiye has expressed concern. “We recommend the sides cease attacks and return to the negotiation table and finalize the text (on a lasting peace) they are close to agreeing upon. We work to ensure it. We have seen that it is no benefit to anyone to escalate the conflict, to return to all-out war,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a news conference on June 11.

Erdoğan and ministers will also discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and how to improve it for the benefit of Palestinians suffering from the Israeli blockade. Diplomatic initiatives to prevent violations of the cease-fire and for permanent stability in the region will be discussed. Israel’s attacks on Lebanon will also be discussed. In addition, the ministers will discuss the developments in the eastern Mediterranean where Erdoğan issued a stark warning to Israel and its associates against stirring up the region.

On domestic matters, the Cabinet will tackle the latest developments in the terror-free Türkiye initiative, which involves the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK. The ministers will discuss the process in light of reports by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), which monitors disarmament abroad and reports by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Additionally, the ministers will discuss the legal steps in response to the PKK’s dissolution and a possible timetable for new laws or legal amendments and regulations in return for the full disarmament of members of the terrorist group. Separately, the Cabinet will discuss economic developments, particularly economic indicators regarding the second half of the year and how to make the downward trend in inflation lasting.