Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğrulogğu dismissed reports that the Greek Cypriot administration is preparing a bid to join NATO, calling the idea unrealistic and saying neither Türkiye nor the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) would allow such a move to materialize.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026, organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate in Istanbul, Ertuğruloğlu said the Greek Cypriot administration could “keep dreaming” about NATO membership, but added that Ankara was closely watching developments and that such an outcome was not possible.

He said the Turkish Cypriot side viewed the issue as part of a broader political effort by Greek Cyprus to shift regional balances in its favor, while ignoring the realities on the island and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ertuğruloğlu also underscored the importance of Türkiye’s support for the TRNC saying Turkish Cypriots remain secure thanks to Ankara’s political and military backing. He described Türkiye as the Turkish Cypriot side’s sole pillar of support and said the two sides act together on both political and security matters.

Asked about possible security risks for the island as tensions continue in the region amid the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Ertuğruloğlu said there was no likelihood of a military attack against Northern Cyprus as long as Türkiye’s security guarantee remained in place.

He said those who might consider such a move were well aware of the consequences, adding that the deployment of six Turkish F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus was not without reason. He stressed that the security of Türkiye and the TRNC should be viewed as a whole.

Ertuğruloğlu said there was no hesitation over protecting the interests and security of the Turkish nation in the Eastern Mediterranean. He also praised Türkiye’s approach in the region, saying Ankara has pursued a rational policy centered on peace while also demonstrating that it is prepared to take stronger measures if necessary.

Responding to a question about whether military shipments sent to Greek side by Britain and some European Union countries could become permanent, Ertuğruloğlu said he did not believe that would happen.

He described such moves as part of what he called a political game aimed at reviving discussion of Greek Cyprus joining NATO, and said no country backing Greek Cyprus would be in a position to go to war with Türkiye.

Türkiye, over the past weeks, has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the TRNC as part of a phased plan aimed at strengthening the territory’s security, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced.

The development came amid the rising tensions in the Middle East and growing military cooperation between the Greek Cypriot administration and its Western partners.

According to the Greek Cypriot and Greek media reports, two Greek frigates have recently arrived in waters controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration.