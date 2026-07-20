Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Monday efforts to resolve issues surrounding Türkiye's Russian-made S-400 air defense system are continuing as Ankara seeks to rejoin the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program.

In a written response to questions from lawmakers, Güler said Türkiye and the United States are pursuing solutions through dialogue amid improving bilateral ties. The status of the S-400 system and Türkiye's return to the F-35 program was also a key topic during talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month.

In 2019, the U.S. removed Türkiye from the F-35 program, where Ankara was also a production partner, following its purchase of the Russian ​S-400 ⁠air defense system.

Washington claimed the system would endanger the jets and is incompatible with NATO systems, while Ankara repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the Presidential Complex earlier July as he arrived for bilateral talks and a key NATO summit in Ankara.

Speaking alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump said the time had come to remove sanctions that have strained relations between the two NATO allies.

“We’re going to lift the sanctions,” Trump said. “We don’t want to sanction our friends. I don’t want to choke my friend with sanctions.”

The sanctions were imposed under the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) after Türkiye purchased the S-400 air defense system, leading Washington to suspend Ankara from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program in 2019.

Güler said Ankara and Washington are working in a spirit of mutual understanding on issues that also involve third countries, an apparent reference to Russia.

"Our military and political relations with the United States are progressing with positive momentum, and we are seeking solutions through mutual understanding and cooperation," he said.

He added that Türkiye's defense planning continues to be shaped by current and future security threats, emphasizing that national defense plans are prepared with long-term strategic considerations in mind.