Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) convened an extraordinary meeting on Friday to consider an opposition party appeal on a court ruling that ousted its leader and annulled its congress.

An appeals court on Thursday cited unspecified irregularities in the Republican People's Party's (CHP) 2023 congress and reinstated the CHP's former chair, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in place of current ⁠leader Özgür Özel.

Özel said the party would appeal the decision to the YSK and the Court of Cassation.

Early on Friday, CHP representative Mehmet Hadimi Yakupoğlu appealed to the YSK while CHP lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court, hours before Kılıçdaroğlu sacked three party lawyers who filed the appeal.

Following a Central Executive Committee meeting held after the court ruling, Özel said they were not considering establishing a second party against the decision, insisting he was the “true homeowner who stays and decides who lives in the home.”

The ousted party leader has also vowed to personally remain “day and night” in the CHP’s headquarters in Ankara.