Five F-16 fighter jets and 76 crew members will soon fly to Estonia as the Turkish air force prepares to undertake an air policing mission in the Baltic region as part of a NATO operation.

The jets and their personnel continue preparations for the important task, which comes amid heightened concerns about the risk of the Russia-Ukraine conflict spilling over into the region. Also known as the “Pars (Leopard) Squadron,” the unit is currently based at its home base in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye. Key NATO ally Türkiye often offers its services for the alliance’s air policing missions in Europe. This time, the squadron will be stationed at Amari Air Base in Estonia, which does not have its own fighter jets, unlike the other Baltic countries, Lithuania and Latvia.

The crews will be in Estonia from August to November for round-the-clock Quick Reaction Alert missions, keeping watch for airspace violations.

F-16 fighter jets fly above Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, July 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

The squadron’s commander, Lt. Col. Özdemir, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday that air policing is a peacetime air defense activity.

“It is strategically important for the defense of NATO’s eastern flank. It will make important contributions to Türkiye, particularly by strengthening international deterrence, promoting joint operations with allied forces and helping them enhance their strategic capabilities,” he said.

He noted that the 181st Jet Squadron Command, to which Pars belongs, is one of the oldest and largest strike forces in eastern Türkiye.

Özdemir said their mission would mainly consist of monitoring airspace violations and responding to unidentified aerial vehicles.

“Pars is a squadron that has repeatedly proven itself in both domestic and international missions. We are confident that we will perform this task in the best possible way and represent Türkiye in the Baltic skies,” he added.

First Lt. Özmen, a member of the squadron, said the Turkish Air Force ranks above its peers thanks to tough, disciplined and continuous training.

Pilots hold their helmets before they board the fighter jets, Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, July 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

“This is certainly not solely the success of pilots. Behind all our accomplishments are crews, from maintenance workers to air traffic controllers, from planning officers to backup personnel, who devote their lives to these missions and demonstrate a strong team spirit,” Özmen said.

Under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, the security of the Baltic skies has been provided by NATO member countries since 2004, when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined the alliance.

NATO member countries with the necessary capabilities voluntarily contribute to the Baltic Air Policing mission, with responsibility rotating every four months.

Since the mission was first deployed in 2004, participating NATO fighter jets have been stationed at Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

Since 2014, NATO aircraft have also been deployed at Amari Air Base in Estonia, while they have also been able to operate from Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia since 2024.

As part of NATO’s Air Policing mission, the Turkish Air Force successfully completed Enhanced Air Policing missions in Poland from July 6 to Sept. 15, 2021, and in Romania from Nov. 30, 2023, to April 2, 2024. Türkiye is also scheduled to take on the air policing mission in Romania from December 2026 to March 2027.