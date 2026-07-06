Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump could help ease differences within NATO as alliance leaders gather in Ankara this week for a summit focused on security, defense spending and transatlantic cooperation.

In an interview with The New York Times ahead of the July 7-8 NATO summit, Fidan said Türkiye hopes to use the close ties between Erdoğan and Trump to promote unity within the alliance.

"The relationship between President Erdoğan and President Trump can help reduce tensions within NATO," Fidan noted, describing the relationship as one based on mutual trust and friendship.

He said Türkiye intends to use that relationship "for a greater good and for the benefit of the entire NATO family."

Addressing Trump's past criticism of NATO, Fidan said he expected technical discussions at the Ankara summit to proceed smoothly despite political disagreements.

"I don't see any problems in that regard," he remarked, adding that although allies often exchange strong rhetoric, little has changed in practical terms.

Fidan also stressed that Türkiye shares a common understanding with its European allies on NATO's importance, saying the alliance remains indispensable to European security.

"No one is questioning NATO's necessity," he said.

While noting that the European Union is expanding defense cooperation, Fidan argued that such efforts should complement rather than replace NATO. He said Türkiye and European countries should continue to view one another as essential partners in their collective security.

"We are also part of Europe," Fidan said. "Unless we come together in Europe and build our common security platform, we will never feel sufficiently secure."

On regional issues, Fidan welcomed recent diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran, saying both sides appeared committed to reaching their long-term objectives, while noting that key issues including Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain subject to further negotiations.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye's readiness to host new peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but said he did not expect negotiations to resume in the near term, emphasizing that meaningful progress would require continued U.S. involvement and a genuine commitment to peace from both sides.