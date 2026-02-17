Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), had bitter words for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in a fiery speech on Tuesday.

Addressing his party’s lawmakers in a parliamentary group meeting, Bahçeli condemned “the bankrupt CHP mindset that overshadowed the dignity of Parliament in last Wednesday’s oath-taking ceremony.” He was referring to a violent brawl at Parliament triggered by CHP lawmakers’ attempt to block new Justice Minister Akın Gürlek from taking his oath. Gürlek, former chief prosecutor in Istanbul, incurred the wrath of the main opposition for a string of investigations into corruption allegations involving CHP mayors. “Know your place,” Bahçeli angrily said.

“Our esteemed nation watched the scenes of violence and anti-democratic conduct with concern. Parliament is not a powerless body. It is not an assembly that can be likened to those in third-world countries,” Bahçeli said.

“If there are questions regarding the newly appointed ministers, legal and democratic channels are open and available. What else can it be called when the opposition, instead of using the means at its disposal, attempts to disrupt Parliament and block a legal and constitutional right? Is this not a new form of political banditry? Who do you think you are?” Bahçeli said.

Gürlek, who succeeded Yılmaz Tunç as justice minister, arrived at Parliament last Wednesday to be formally sworn in, but CHP lawmakers suddenly leapt to the pulpit where he would recite the oath, effectively stopping him. Lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rushed to Gürlek's side, and a brawl erupted between Mahmut Tanal of the CHP and Osman Gökçek of the AK Party. Other lawmakers traded blows, too, while AK Party deputies surrounded Gürlek, shielding him from CHP members hurling objects at him.