Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Friday that protecting children, youth and families from drugs, illegal betting, online gambling and what he described as “social media terrorism” is not only a public safety matter but also a national security priority.

Speaking during a visit to the northwestern province of Edirne, Gürlek warned that such threats target the country’s social fabric and family structure, posing long-term risks to society.

“Protecting our children, young people and families from these threats is not merely a matter of public order, but also a matter of family, future and, clearly, national security,” Gürlek said.

He added that authorities would continue efforts to combat criminal networks ranging from street-level drug dealers to international trafficking organizations, including their financial and logistical connections.

The minister also highlighted the growing risks posed by digital platforms, saying online environments that seek to influence or manipulate young people are spreading rapidly and should be treated as a pressing issue both globally and domestically.

Gürlek called on families to play a more active role in monitoring and protecting children and youth, describing them as “the most valuable assets” of society. He said the government has already taken legislative steps to address these concerns and signaled that further regulations are being considered.

According to Gürlek, a recently adopted family-focused legislative package includes measures related to social media, while additional provisions could be introduced in a forthcoming judicial reform package.

“Necessary steps have been taken to regulate these areas, and we are considering further measures regarding social media in our next judicial reform package,” he said.

During his visit, Gürlek met with local officials and members of the provincial administration. He later told reporters he was honored to be in Edirne, describing the city as a place of rich cultural and historical significance.

The remarks come as Türkiye continues to emphasize strengthening its justice system and reinforcing public trust in state institutions as part of its broader national development goals.