Environment Minister Murat Kurum will travel to New York this week to attend events marking International Zero Waste Day and to promote Türkiye’s bid and vision for hosting the COP31 climate summit, officials said Wednesday.

Kurum is scheduled to take part in a series of meetings and events on March 25-27 as part of a three-day visit to the U.S., according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. The visit coincides with global activities ahead of March 30, designated by the United Nations as International Zero Waste Day.

During his trip, Kurum is expected to brief U.N. representatives on Türkiye’s preparations and priorities for COP31, the 31st Conference of the Parties under the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Türkiye aims to position the summit as an “implementation COP,” focusing on concrete actions, cooperation and measurable outcomes.

The minister will begin his New York program with a meeting at the Turkish House (Türkevi), where he will address representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and nearly 140 U.S.-based business leaders and civil society participants. In his remarks, Kurum is expected to highlight Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, launched under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, as a key pillar of the country’s environmental policy.

Kurum will also hold bilateral meetings with senior international officials, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is expected to meet with the head of the U.N. Development Programme and the executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme, where discussions will focus on climate cooperation, sustainability efforts and Türkiye’s COP31 agenda.

On March 27, Kurum will address delegates at the U.N. General Assembly, outlining Türkiye’s vision for COP31 and its broader climate strategy. According to the ministry, his speech will emphasize dialogue, consensus and action as central elements of the planned summit. Türkiye also intends to prioritize clean energy, green transformation and international climate cooperation during the conference.

Following his address, Kurum will attend events marking International Zero Waste Day at U.N. headquarters. The program will include a video message from Emine Erdoğan, honorary chair of the Zero Waste Foundation, alongside speeches by senior international officials and environmental leaders.

The Zero Waste initiative, which promotes sustainable consumption and waste reduction, has been a cornerstone of Türkiye’s environmental messaging in recent years.

First lady Emine Erdoğan promotes water conservation through the Zero Waste Foundation, and the broader Zero Waste Movement, highlighting the protection of water resources and sustainable practices in Türkiye and around the world.

One of the projects is the “Zero Waste Blue – Drop by Drop” campaign, which highlights marine, lake and coastal conservation and encourages citizens to adopt sustainable behaviors that reduce water and resource waste.

Separately, Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications will host an international media program in Istanbul and the northwestern province of Kocaeli from March 27 to March 29 as part of preparations for the climate summit. The event, titled “Road to COP31: Sustainable Future International Media Program,” will bring together 17 journalists from eight countries.

The program aims to increase international awareness of Türkiye’s environmental policies, technological capabilities and scientific infrastructure. Participants will visit the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) Marmara Research Center, where they will receive briefings on wastewater monitoring systems, air quality technologies and environmentally friendly production processes.

In Kocaeli, journalists will observe environmental projects in the Gulf of Izmit, including seabed cleaning operations and marine waste collection efforts. Officials say the visits are intended to showcase Türkiye’s practical steps to protect ecosystems and combat pollution.

The media tours are expected to continue through a series of programs leading up to November, when Türkiye plans to host COP31. Authorities say the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen international engagement and build support for the country’s climate leadership ambitions.

The COP31, which Türkiye will host, is scheduled to take place from Nov. 9-20, 2026, primarily in Antalya on the Turkish Riviera, with a leaders’ summit in Istanbul.

At the gathering, nearly 200 countries are expected to convene in Türkiye to discuss the next steps in implementing the Paris Agreement, including updated emission reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance and carbon market rules.