As the extraordinary charter convention of Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) approaches, set to begin on Wednesday, CHP Chair Özgür Özel met with the party’s former leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, for dinner on Sunday.

Amid ongoing speculation about whether the party can overcome months of internal strife and leadership battles – particularly between Kılıçdaroğlu, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and Özel – Özel’s social media post after the dinner sought to clarify the situation. He stated that the meeting focused solely on exchanging ideas for the anticipated changes within the party’s rules.

The dinner, hosted by Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş – another key party figure encouraged by some members to take on a more prominent role – was held at a social facility of the municipality. The closed-door meeting, which lasted approximately two and a half hours, also included Ümit Erkol, the party's Ankara provincial chairperson.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Özel wrote, “We met with our former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for dinner and listened to his suggestions regarding the amendments we plan to make to our Constitution.”

Earlier last week, Özel also held a series of meetings with other former CHP leaders, including Murat Karayalçın, Altan Öymen and Hikmet Çetin, in Istanbul.

After the 2023 general elections, which resulted in a victory for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had held the position since 2014, against Kılıçdaroğlu, demands for change within the opposition party led to discussions about amending the party’s charter. Although the congress to elect Özel as the new chairperson was initially expected to address these changes, it was postponed due to the upcoming local elections.

The congress program has now been finalized and will feature a workshop focused on revising the party’s program. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 4 with a symbolic opening in Sivas, a city that played a pivotal role in modern Türkiye’s history during the War of Independence, marking the 105th anniversary of the Sivas Congress.

Özel, who succeeded longtime leader Kılıçdaroğlu after the 2023 elections, is leading efforts to amend the party’s charter and has reportedly worked on some significant changes including the introduction of term limits and primary elections.

Supporters of the amendments argue that they are necessary to modernize the party and make it more competitive against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Özel, who has been vocal about the need for reform, believes these changes are crucial for revitalizing the party’s electoral prospects and broadening its appeal.

However, the proposals have met significant resistance from various factions within the CHP. Some members view the changes as unnecessary and potentially divisive, arguing that they could weaken party unity at a time when cohesion is desperately needed. Others believe the amendments do not go far enough to address the structural issues that have plagued the CHP for years.

Leadership tensions have further complicated the situation. Rumors suggest that Kılıçdaroğlu, who remains an influential figure within the party, may challenge Özel in an intraparty election. Meanwhile, Özel’s administration faces criticism for allegedly sidelining members loyal to Kılıçdaroğlu, with some even being referred to the party’s disciplinary board under contentious circumstances.

On the one hand, Imamoğlu is known for his ambitions to lead the party, while on the other hand, Yavaş is hesitant to assume a more active role despite pressure from party members and supporters to do so. Amid these power struggles and political agendas, the party is primarily suffering from the conflict between its traditional and reformist factions.

The upcoming congress is expected to be a decisive moment for the CHP. The question remains whether the CHP can emerge from this period of turmoil united and ready to challenge the AK Party’s dominance or if internal divisions will further erode its standing in Turkish politics.

Who is who?

As the CHP grapples with political turbulence, four key figures have emerged as central players in the unfolding power struggle: Özel, advocating for change; Imamoğlu, whose growing popularity fuels speculation about his presidential ambitions; Kılıçdaroğlu, who may seek a comeback; and Yavaş, a conservative favorite with cross-party appeal.

Özel has recently announced that he will not seek the presidency in the 2028 elections. This decision has surprised many within the party and among political observers. The CHP leader’s leadership has been characterized by his calls for reform within the party, emphasizing the need to change the CHP’s traditional vote codes. He has pointed out that the party’s electoral support has remained largely stagnant over the years, especially in contrast to the AK Party, which has successfully mobilized a diverse coalition of voters, winning every election since it first came to power.

Özel’s push for change is not merely rhetorical; it signals a recognition that the CHP must adapt to the evolving political landscape if it hopes to remain a viable contender in national politics. However, his decision not to run for president raises questions about his long-term strategy and whether the party can implement the changes he envisions without his direct leadership at the helm.

Among the key figures in the ongoing intraparty conflict is Imamoğlu, whose victory in the 2019 municipal elections catapulted him into the national spotlight. The Istanbul mayor’s success in Türkiye’s largest and most politically significant city was a major blow to the ruling party and a significant morale boost for the CHP. His popularity has only grown since then, and many within the party see him as a potential candidate for the presidency in 2028.

Imamoğlu, meanwhile, has expressed strong support for Özel, emphasizing the importance of “intraparty democracy” as the CHP prepares for its upcoming congress. He has framed the congress not just as an internal party matter but as a “crucial step” in preparing to govern the country. This rhetoric, according to experts, reveals Imamoğlu’s broader political ambitions and his vision for the CHP as a party capable of challenging the AK Party’s long-standing dominance. However, his rumored presidential aspirations could put him at odds with other party leaders, potentially intensifying the internal conflict.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who led the CHP for over a decade before Özel took the reins, remains a formidable force within the party. Despite stepping down as leader, Kılıçdaroğlu’s influence within the CHP is far from diminished. There is speculation that he may challenge Özel, which would set the stage for a dramatic showdown between the old guard and the new.

The former CHP chairperson’s potential bid to reclaim leadership could be seen as a move to reassert the traditional values and strategies that have defined the party for much of its recent history. His candidacy would likely appeal to those within the party who are wary of the rapid changes proposed by Özel and supported by figures like Imamoğlu.

Adding another layer of the mixed situation to the CHP’s internal dynamics is Yavaş. Unlike Imamoğlu, the Ankara mayor is viewed as a figure who can appeal to more conservative and right-leaning voters, a demographic that has largely supported the AK Party in recent elections. Yavaş’s popularity among these voters makes him a unique asset for the CHP, as the party brainstorms on its traditional base.

Yavaş has been encouraged by some party members and the broader base to take a more prominent role within the CHP, with some even pushing for him to become a presidential candidate. His supporters believe that his cross-party appeal could be a decisive factor in future elections, potentially attracting voters who are dissatisfied with the AK Party but hesitant to support the CHP’s more progressive wing. However, Yavaş’s rise could also create friction within the party, especially if his views and strategies conflict with those of other key figures like Imamoğlu and Özel.

Yavaş has remained silent on the calls from party members, repeatedly stating that he is focused solely on his work for Ankara.

The stakes are high, and the future of Türkiye’s main opposition party hangs in the balance.