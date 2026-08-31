Türkiye and Syria have completed construction of a floating bridge across the Euphrates River as part of growing cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces, Turkish and Syrian officials said on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yılmaz said that the bridge, connecting the two banks of the Euphrates in Syria, was completed on Aug. 30, Türkiye’s Victory Day.

Yılmaz said the bridge was built jointly by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian army to replace a previous bridge destroyed by flooding.

He said the project marked the second bridge constructed through cooperation between the Turkish and Syrian militaries.

“The Turkish and Syrian armed forces are building the future together in peace as well,” Yılmaz said.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said separately on X that the bridge was constructed to ease transportation difficulties for residents of the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

Abu Qasra also thanked Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler for his efforts to strengthen trust and cooperation between the two countries.

“I extend my sincere thanks to my brother, Turkish Defense Minister Gen. Yaşar Güler, for his intensive efforts in strengthening trust and cooperation between our countries,” Abu Qasra noted.

Nuh Yılmaz, Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, previously said that relations between Türkiye and Syria are developing rapidly in line with the political will expressed by the two countries’ presidents, adding that the necessary legal framework is also being established.

Ankara was the main backer of the opposition forces that overthrew Assad and has since pledged to help Syria's reconstruction and economic revival.

Commercial ties between Türkiye and Syria gained momentum after the ouster of longtime dictator Bashar Assad in late 2024. Bilateral trade with Syria reached $3.75 billion in 2025, up 42% year-to-year. The two neighbors are aiming to reach a $10 billion trade volume in the near future.