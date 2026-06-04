“Let Greek people think about rising defense expenditures of Greece,” Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday on the matter.

Greece, which pursues rapprochement with Türkiye in recent years and Greek Cypriots controlling a part of Cyprus unrecognized by Ankara, stepped up defense spending and cooperation with Türkiye’s rivals throughout last year and in 2026. The defense ministry said in a statement that they were closely followed the developments regarding acts of armament and “regional military initiatives” in and around Greece and Greek Cypriot administration and expressed readiness to protect the country and Turkish Cypriots.

“Our country is committed both to peace, stability and good neighborly relations in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean and to protecting our rights and interests. Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is taking all measures for security of the country and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the ministry said. “What the region needs is not arms race or steps escalating tensions. It is strengthening the cooperation based on international laws and the environment for dialogue,” the statement added.

In March, Greece approved ​ the purchase of ⁠a 3-billion ⁠euro ($3.48-billion) multilayer air and drone defence system ​and the ​upgrade of ⁠38 F-16 fighter jets. The total cost for the two projects, which were approved by a Greek parliamentary ⁠committee ⁠earlier, was estimated at about 4 billion euros.

Greece is already in talks with Israel to provide ⁠a big part of the missile systems for its ​air and drone defense dome, called "Achilles ​Shield." Country’s security council also approved the ⁠upgrade ‌of ‌four MEKO 200 ⁠frigates and a ‌maintenance agreement for ​C29J military transport aircraft.

Growing Israeli-Greek ties may harm Türkiye's rapprochement with Greece after decades of hostilities. Türkiye is a major critic of Israel over its genocidal policy in Gaza and is wary of the Netanyahu administration's expansionism across the region. As for Greece, Türkiye seeks common ground to improve ties, although the rapid pace of armament of Athens is a source of concern. Israel has emerged as a major arms supplier for both Athens and the Greek Cypriot administration, providing various types of advanced missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems.

In April, Türkiye has also issued a warning regarding joint steps of France and Greece, saying that they were risking regional peace and stability. The stern warning came following reports that French troops would be deployed to the Greek Cypriot administration.

Türkiye averts direct military action nowadays as it emphasizes peace diplomacy, but in the 1970s, it resorted to a peace operation as a guarantor power of the island to save Turkish Cypriots from the imminent destruction by the Greek Cypriots. The successful operation that was a response to the massacre of innocent civilians and the far-reaching Greek Cypriot administration paved the way for the foundation of an independent Turkish Cypriot state.

As for Greece, Türkiye sufficed with issuing an ultimatum in the 1990s against any unilateral moves to seize Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, declaring that it would be “casus belli.” Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration dramatically lag behind Türkiye in terms of military resources. Türkiye has NATO’s second-largest army and, in recent years, has made a name for itself due to the global popularity of its unmanned aerial vehicles and exports of its locally-made defense products, after years of dependence on Western countries to boost its defense systems.