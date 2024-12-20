Türkiye on Thursday called for urgent international action to address Sudan's escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan, Turkish representative Ahmet Yıldız highlighted the dire situation in the country, where "over 11 million people are displaced and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives."

The conflict has also led to the destruction of vital infrastructure, including health facilities.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference."

Yıldız stressed the importance of focusing on the root causes of the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

"To help the Sudanese people, we must focus on the causes of the disease, not the symptoms alone," he said, urging support for the Jeddah Declaration as a key framework for resolving the crisis.

Türkiye has intensified its humanitarian efforts in Sudan, delivering approximately 8,000 tons of humanitarian aid through three aid ships to Port Sudan, he said.

The Turkish hospital in Nyala continues to operate despite challenging conditions, showcasing Türkiye's steadfast support for the Sudanese people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has conveyed Türkiye's readiness to assist Sudan during a phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for the people of Sudan and calls on the international community to increase both humanitarian aid and mediation efforts," Yıldız added.

The Security Council meeting underscored the urgent need for global collaboration to stabilize Sudan and prevent further bloodshed.

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and integration issues.

Türkiye has been sending humanitarian assistance to Sudan, with the latest aid ship carrying 3,000 tons of relief.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and United States mediators have failed to end the violence.

More than 13 million people have been forced to flee their homes, the country is engulfed in a humanitarian crisis and the head of the U.N. World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that over 20,000 people have been killed.