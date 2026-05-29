Türkiye and Australia on Thursday outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit during an event at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, emphasizing international cooperation, clean energy transition and sustainable development ahead of COP31, which Türkiye will host later this year.

The event, jointly organized by the Turkish and Australian permanent delegations to the OECD, brought together diplomats, energy experts and policymakers to discuss preparations for the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Among the participants were Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the OECD Esen Altuğ, Australia's Permanent Representative to the OECD Stephen Jones, OECD Environment Director Jaime de Bourbon de Parme and International Energy Agency (IEA) Director of Sustainability, Technology and Outlooks Laura Cozzi.

Speaking at the event, Altuğ said Türkiye and Australia had developed a new model of cooperation under the COP31 framework that seeks to bridge regions and strengthen climate diplomacy.

“This new model connects the Mediterranean and the Pacific, launching a new form of environmental diplomacy based on dialogue, consensus and action,” Altuğ said.

She said the summit's priorities would include clean energy transition, low-carbon industrialization, climate-resilient cities, sustainable agriculture and food security.

Altuğ also highlighted Türkiye's commitment to ensuring that the road to COP31 remains transparent, inclusive and solution-oriented. She noted that the world leaders summit will take place in the southern province of Antalya on Nov. 11-12.

“Zero waste and the circular economy are among COP31's priorities, and we hope tonight's reception reflects that spirit,” she said.

Jones stressed the need for multilateral action on climate change through COP31, arguing that global cooperation remains essential despite growing geopolitical tensions.

He said energy security had once again become a major concern amid ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, underscoring the importance of accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

Pointing to declining renewable energy costs, Jones said approximately half of household electricity consumption in Australia is currently supplied by renewable sources.

“We are undergoing a transformation aimed at reducing our dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.

Cozzi welcomed the partnership between Türkiye and Australia, describing it as an example of leadership in an increasingly complex international environment.

“Thank you for leading and guiding this new multilateral world,” she said.

She noted that the world is experiencing an unprecedented energy crisis and said discussions during visits by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol to both Türkiye and Australia had focused on linking energy security challenges with COP31 objectives.

“We want to find structural solutions to the crisis we are facing today,” Cozzi said.

She also recalled that Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum addressed the first session of the IEA's High-Level Energy Transition Dialogues in Paris on April 30, outlining Türkiye's climate priorities.

OECD Environment Director de Bourbon de Parme welcomed closer cooperation with Türkiye on COP31 and reaffirmed support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“There is no better family than the OECD and the IEA to support COP31,” he said, adding that national climate commitments and investment plans are already producing measurable progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The event concluded with a reception featuring Turkish cuisine prepared under a zero-waste concept, highlighting the role of sustainable consumption in addressing climate challenges.

Guests at the event were offered a selection of sustainable Turkish dishes prepared with a focus on reducing food loss and waste. The menu was inspired by this year's Turkish Cuisine Week theme, “Heritage on One Table,” which promotes sustainable food traditions and responsible consumption.

Türkiye is set to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP31, in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in November under a joint framework with Australia. The summit is expected to focus heavily on climate adaptation, financing and implementation of commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

Türkiye has increasingly positioned itself as a central actor in global climate diplomacy ahead of COP31, promoting themes such as resilience, sustainable urban transformation and practical implementation.