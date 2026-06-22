Türkiye is in a special position to help bring the facts about Sudan's conflict to the international agenda because of its relations with both the Muslim world and NATO countries, a senior Sudanese official said.

Amgad Fareid Eltayeb, political and foreign affairs adviser to the chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ankara's support for Sudan reflects the historical ties between the two countries, but Khartoum expects further engagement.

"The support Sudan has received from Türkiye has been a reflection of the historical bonds between the two countries, but we expect more," Eltayeb said.

He noted that Türkiye's diplomatic reach gives it a unique role in helping clarify the nature of the conflict in Sudan and the threats facing the country.

Sudan has entered its fourth year of civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a conflict that has led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Eltayeb said the RSF, should be recognized internationally as a "terrorist organization," arguing that the conflict can no longer be described as a war between two political sides or two generals.

He said the conflict has become an attack on Sudan's sovereignty, describing the RSF as a "barbaric militia" that has committed crimes unprecedented in Sudan's modern history.

Eltayeb also accused some regional actors of supporting the RSF, saying the war has evolved into a proxy conflict.

"This crisis did not emerge as a result of an earthquake, fire or natural disaster. This is a crime committed by criminals. It is not possible to resolve the humanitarian crisis without pointing to those criminals," he stressed.

Eltayeb said recognizing the RSF as a terrorist organization should be a universal approach, and that such a step would narrow the room for maneuver of actors that support the group and contribute to prolonging the war.

He underlined that the RSF's activities pose a threat not only to Sudan, but also to the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea basin, the Great Lakes region and the Sahel.

Proxy war

Eltayeb noted the conflict began with internal political disputes but later turned into a proxy war, with some actors seeking to pursue their own agendas in Sudan through the RSF and other political groups.

He said the international community has not sufficiently listened to the Sudanese people, and recent warnings by the UN Security Council have not been enough to change the situation on the ground.

Eltayeb also criticized what he called the selective application of international law, saying some countries have not faced sufficient criticism despite violating UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the Sudanese state must be supported against what he called the greatest existential threat facing the country, adding that preserving state institutions is also critical for regional stability.

Territorial integrity

Eltayeb said Sudan's unity and territorial integrity are important not only for the country itself, but also for the region and Europe, warning that the collapse of the state could leave millions of people at risk of statelessness.

He emphasized the Sudanese people want to live in their own country, noting that returns have begun in areas where government forces have restored control.

Eltayeb said the Sudanese people's priority is to protect state institutions and restore security and stability, stressing that a democratic transition can begin only after those goals are achieved.

Sudan has experience with democracy, he said, adding that the people are capable of determining their own political future.

Eltayeb said Sudan would welcome support from the international community, but international initiatives should be carried out with the participation of Sudanese people and in line with their demands.