Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced attack on international waters on Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel on Thursday. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, meanwhile, held a phone call with Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, foreign minister of Spain where the flotilla departed first. Fidan underlined that Israel’s illegal intervention to the flotilla off the coast of Greece’s Crete, in international waters, risked lives of civilians of various nationalities and violated international law, foreign ministry sources said. The minister also called for joint stand by international community against “illegal intervention.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry branded the attack as “an act of piracy.”

“By targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, whose mission is to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the innocent people of Gaza, Israel has also violated humanitarian principles and international law. This act of aggression further represents a breach of the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas. We call upon the international community to adopt a unified stance against this unlawful act by Israel. All necessary initiatives are being undertaken, in coordination with other relevant countries, regarding the well being of our citizens and the other passengers on board the flotilla,” the ministry said in its statement on Thursday.