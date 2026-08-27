As disinformation continues to spread around the world, Türkiye is stepping up efforts to counter false and provocative claims on sensitive national issues, with authorities taking action against social media accounts and publicly challenging claims they say could mislead the public.

Two developments Wednesday highlighted the scope of the effort. Authorities launched a comprehensive investigation into social media accounts accused of targeting the country’s “terror-free Türkiye” process, while the Communications Directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation, known as DMM, separately rejected claims that forest areas burned in the 2021 wildfires in the Muğla province had been opened for construction.

The first investigation is being coordinated by the Communications Directorate, with the participation of relevant prosecutors’ offices, the General Directorate of Security’s Cybercrime Department and counterterrorism units.

Authorities are examining social media content they say seeks to provoke the national solidarity and social integration process, a sensitive initiative linked to Türkiye’s efforts to end the decadeslong threat posed by the PKK terrorist organization.

The PKK, which Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU classify as a terrorist organization, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The organization announced its dissolution and disarmament earlier this year as part of the process toward a terror-free Türkiye.

The investigation found that some accounts were engaged in terrorist propaganda and shared content praising terrorism, while numerous others sought to influence public opinion through false, misleading and manipulative content, authorities said.

Some users were also found to have shared provocative posts targeting social sensitivities and attempting to fuel hatred and hostility, according to the findings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and legal proceedings will be initiated against accounts and content deemed to contain elements of criminal offenses, authorities said.

DMM challenges wildfire claims

The government’s efforts to counter disinformation extended beyond the terror-free Türkiye process on Wednesday, as the DMM addressed claims concerning land affected by the devastating wildfires that swept across parts of Türkiye in 2021.

The center rejected claims circulated by some media outlets and social media accounts that forest areas burned in 2021 in the Beyciler neighborhood of the southwestern Muğla province’s Milas district had been opened for construction.

The DMM said the claims were “completely untrue,” stressing that the parcels identified in the posts and videos are not classified as forest land.

The properties in question, including plots 15, 16 and 115 in block 101 and plot 1 in block 102 in Beyciler, are privately owned land registered in the names of individuals, according to official cadastral records, the center said.

The DMM also emphasized that afforestation and rehabilitation work had been carried out in forest areas damaged by the 2021 wildfires in Milas and neighboring Marmaris.

Citing data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ Global Forest Resources Assessment, the center said Türkiye ranks third globally and first in Europe among countries carrying out the most afforestation.

The statement warned against attempts to create the perception that “burned forests were handed over to concrete” by presenting privately owned properties as forestland without checking their official land and cadastral status.

The DMM urged the public to disregard disinformation and provocative claims and instead rely on official statements, records and verified sources.