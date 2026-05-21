A total of 422 participants from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 85 Turkish citizens, departed Israel on special flights coordinated by Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry after being detained by Israeli forces, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Foreign Ministry sources said the evacuation operation was carried out under the coordination of the ministry and supervised by officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The activists, who had been held following Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, left Ramon Airport in southern Israel and were en route to Türkiye aboard chartered flights, the sources said.

The group included Turkish citizens as well as nationals from several third countries who had participated in the aid flotilla headed toward Gaza.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier on Thursday said Ankara was working with all relevant agencies for the safety and return of citizens held by Israel after the illegal intervention on the flotilla. “We will continue safeguarding the rights of our citizens and fulfill our responsibility towards civilians in Gaza. We will continue our support to the people of Palestine resolutely,” he said.

The flights are scheduled to land at Istanbul Airport later in the evening.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s 2026 Spring Mission, launched to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid, was first intercepted by Israeli forces on April 29 near Crete, several nautical miles outside Greek territorial waters, according to organizers.

The Israeli military later carried out another interception on May 18 while the flotilla was sailing in international waters toward Gaza.

Organizers said 428 activists from 44 countries, including 78 Turkish nationals, were aboard the 50-vessel convoy.

On the other hand, several countries condemned Israel over allegations of mistreatment of activists detained during its interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling for accountability and respect for international law.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris criticized Israel’s treatment of the activists, saying actions against members of the flotilla, whom he described as having been “illegally detained,” were “disgusting and cannot go unpunished.”

Pakistan’s government also condemned what it described as Israel’s unlawful intervention against the flotilla and alleged verbal and physical abuse of activists.

“We strongly condemn the illegal intervention by Israeli occupation forces against the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the arbitrary detention and mistreatment of activists on board,” a government statement said.

Poland, Latvia, Estonia and several other countries also voiced criticism over the incident.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Israel could not treat members of the Global Sumud Flotilla as it would Norway or Iceland, condemning what he described as “degrading treatment” of the activists.

Albares reiterated Spain’s expectation that Israel issue an immediate apology over the activists’ detention and alleged mistreatment in international waters.