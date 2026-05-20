Several European countries summoned Israeli diplomats and condemned the treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists Wednesday after videos surfaced showing far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting handcuffed detainees illegally detained in international waters while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza and break Israel's unlawful blockade.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the scenes as "monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane," while France and Italy demanded explanations from Israeli authorities over the treatment of their citizens aboard the flotilla.

The backlash followed the circulation of videos filmed after Israeli forces intercepted dozens of boats from the Global Sumud flotilla in international waters off Cyprus earlier this week.

One video showed detainees kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs as Ben-Gvir waved an Israeli flag and declared: "Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords." Another activist shouting "Free Palestine" was pushed to the ground by security personnel as the minister walked past.

In another clip, Ben-Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to imprison the activists "for a long, long time" in what he called "terrorist prisons."

The remarks triggered criticism even within Israel's coalition government. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar publicly rebuked Ben-Gvir, saying the videos caused damage to Israel's image through a "disgraceful display."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris summoned the Israeli ambassador, calling Ben-Gvir's behavior toward Global Sumud flotilla activists "unacceptable."

Italy also condemned the treatment as a violation of human dignity and demanded clarification from Israel over the handling of detainees.

Rights group Adalah accused Israeli authorities of implementing a "criminal policy of abuse and humiliation" against activists and called for their immediate release.

The flotilla, carrying activists from more than 40 countries, sought to challenge Israel's illegal blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians facing severe shortages after months of Israel's genocidal war and restrictions.

Türkiye, Spain, Italy and several other countries described Israel's interception of the flotilla in international waters as unlawful, while Hamas called the videos evidence of Israel's "moral decadence and sadism."