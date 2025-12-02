The Eastern Mediterranean 2025 Invitation Exercise held its Distinguished Observer Day on Tuesday off the coast of the Mediterranean Turkish province of Antalya. Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, who attended the exercise, told reporters that the event was a confirmation of Türkiye’s power to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean with the efforts of elite personnel of Naval Forces Command. “The Turkish naval forces safeguard peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Tatlıoğlu joined representatives of 19 observer countries aboard the TCG Kemalreis frigate. The exercise brought together troops from Azerbaijan, the United States and Pakistan.

Ships, submarines and air assets from the Turkish Naval Forces Command, along with elite Underwater Offense (SAT) and Underwater Defense (SAS) teams, took part in the exercise, as did five helicopters from the Land Forces Command, 44 F-16s from the Air Forces Command and four coast guard boats from the Coast Guard Command.

As part of the drill, an amphibious assault was carried out at Sarısu Beach in Antalya. In line with the scenario, three landing crafts, four armored amphibious assault vehicles and five boats launched from the well deck of the TCG Sancaktar landing ship to rescue hostages being held on the beach.

At the same time, other amphibious marine units aboard the ship deployed to Sarısu Beach by military helicopter and secured the shoreline.

Units that reached the shore aboard boats, including an armored personnel carrier, neutralized an improvised explosive device and rescued the hostages. A wounded service member, as required by the scenario, was airlifted by helicopter to the TCG Sancaktar.

Turkish and Azerbaijani military units that landed on the TCG Sancaktar unfurled their national flags and saluted Adm. Tatlıoğlu.

As part of the exercise, material was transferred to the TCG Kemalreis from the TCG Heybeliada and TCG Büyükada ships using a mailbag line.

At the end of the event, participating units conducted a ceremonial pass in review.

Adm. Tatlıoğlu said the exercise, held between Nov. 22 and Dec.3, included 30 ships, 67 aircraft, underwater attack and defense teams, CBRN units and an amphibious marine battalion.

He said the drill was successfully carried out with the participation of eight ships from NATO’s Standing Maritime Group and Standing Mine Countermeasures Group, as well as 93 participants from 19 countries, totaling 11,000 personnel.

He said the exercise was directed by a 103-person control center and included training for crisis response operations, operations in multiple threat environments and humanitarian assistance missions. “During the exercise, unmanned aerial vehicles and armored amphibious assault vehicles were successfully employed in amphibious operations; swarm-attack training was conducted against opposing forces using kamikaze unmanned surface vessels; and procedures for joint operations involving UAVs, unmanned surface vessels and submarines were tested,” he said.

Tatlıoğlu stressed that the Eastern Mediterranean is a critical region where the world’s first maritime civilizations emerged and where three continents meet.

“Thanks to its location, the Eastern Mediterranean has always held strategic importance in areas such as security, energy routes and transportation. Establishing a secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean is a national imperative for our country’s future. For this reason, ensuring that the region is protected from the negative effects of both maritime disputes and land-based conflicts is among our most important duties,” he said.