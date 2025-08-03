Türkiye and Greece have been historic foes, wrangling for influence in their immediate region. The countries recently sought to set their hostilities aside, but Ankara remains committed to preserving its maritime sovereignty in the face of a dispute with Athens over the Aegean Sea, which sits between the two countries.

Ankara announced on Saturday the designation of marine protection areas, reciprocating an earlier move by Athens that defined its marine preservation parks in the Aegean. The announcement, coupled with a tripartite summit between Turkish, Libyan and Italian leaders on Friday in Istanbul, made waves in the Greek media while the opposition decried the Greek government’s inaction against Türkiye’s rising clout.

Newly designated Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) have been officially recorded on a map registered with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, according to diplomatic sources.

The updated map, prepared by the Ankara University National Research Center on Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) in coordination with relevant institutions, was submitted to the IOC last month. It includes two prominent new MPAs: one off the coast of Northern Aegean and another between Fethiye and Kaş in the Mediterranean. Additional protected areas in Türkiye’s surrounding seas are also expected to be announced.

The MPAs are intended to preserve marine ecosystems and introduce environmental safeguards, Turkish sources said. They emphasized that these zones will not affect the freedom of navigation. Coordination on legal frameworks and the status of the MPAs is ongoing between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. Previously, the latter declared the Finike Underwater Mountains a Special Environmental Protection Area, a decision published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 16, 2013.

With the addition of the Fethiye-Kaş MPA, Türkiye is expanding its network of protected areas in the Mediterranean, underscoring its commitment to marine conservation.

To enhance inter-agency coordination and further develop Türkiye's marine spatial planning, first announced in April and registered with the IOC in June, a Presidential Circular established the “Marine Spatial Planning Coordination Board,” published in the Official Gazette on July 24, 2025.

The board is tasked with regularly assessing the environmental impact of sectoral activities at sea and ensuring inter-institutional cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will serve as the board’s secretariat and oversee implementation efforts.

Diplomatic sources noted that marine parks are vital tools for protecting specific sea areas while promoting sustainability. They said Türkiye aims to expand the number of these areas based on its experience in marine environmental protection.

Commenting on Greece’s July 21 declaration of two marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean seas, Turkish sources reiterated Ankara’s stance: “It is well known that Türkiye will not accept Greece’s unilateral actions or the creation of faits accomplis in the Aegean.”

They stressed that any activities involving geographical formations not ceded to Greece under international treaties, such as islands, islets and rocks, also known as “gray zones,” have no legal validity and do not affect Türkiye’s legitimate rights and interests.

These issues, sources said, have been repeatedly communicated through diplomatic channels and registered officially by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The same points are consistently raised in meetings with Greek counterparts.

They added that Türkiye has taken reciprocal steps, including the public disclosure and international registration of its Marine Spatial Planning for all its seas in recent months.

Marine protected areas have now been declared off Gökçeada in the northern Aegean and off Finike in the Mediterranean, the sources confirmed, and both have been integrated into Türkiye’s Marine Spatial Planning map.

Looking ahead, Türkiye intends to increase the number of MPAs in all its seas without hindering economic activity, in line with international maritime law, which encourages cooperation among coastal states – especially in semi-enclosed seas like the Aegean.

While continuing to monitor developments and take corresponding actions, Türkiye maintains its call for dialogue with Greece. The Turkish government upholds its commitment to resolving disputes based on international law, fairness and good neighborly relations, as outlined in the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Dec. 7, 2023.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the announcement of “parks in undelimited areas beyond Turkish territorial waters constitutes an unacceptable, unilateral and illegal act.”

“The Greek government consistently and resolutely safeguards the rights of our country and the sustainability of our seas. It also reminds that reactive moves devoid of substance jeopardize the good neighborly relations between the two countries,” the Greek ministry said.

Greek opposition party Syriza, meanwhile, accused the government of “downgrading Turkish provocations” and urged Athens to “take appropriate diplomatic action.”

After a long period of tensions marked by disputes over irregular migration, the Cyprus dispute, energy exploration and territorial sovereignty in the Aegean, Ankara and Athens have been taking confidence-building steps for a fragile normalization of their relations since late 2023.

The normalization sustained momentum in the past two years, with talks between leaders as well as sporadic high-level meetings of top officials to discuss sources of disputes.

Yet, both countries stand firm in their maritime rights, which are still not fully agreed upon after decades of hostilities dating back to the post-World War I period.

Turkish diplomatic power

Another highlight in Türkiye for Greece was a previously unannounced summit between President Erdoğan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah in Istanbul’s exquisite Dolmabahçe Palace. The surprise summit held far from the capital, focused on energy exploration in the Mediterranean, irregular migration and the political process to restore stability in Libya, issues with immediate relevance for Greece. Greece is the main gateway to Europe for many irregular migrants, while Athens is eager for energy exploration in the Mediterranean despite objections by Türkiye, especially in maritime zones with disputed borders and near Cyprus.

Greek opposition claimed Türkiye started steering developments in the region and elevated its diplomatic role, while the Greek government lacked a strategy. Greek media, meanwhile, questioned why the government did not join the summit, as Greece was at the heart of irregular migration concerns.

Friday’s summit addressed migration and regional cooperation among other topics, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications. The directorate said on Friday that Erdoğan underlined the importance of joint efforts by Türkiye, Italy and Libya in addressing the challenges facing the Mediterranean basin, including irregular migration. He stressed that long-term, sustainable solutions are needed to tackle the root causes of irregular migration, calling for greater multilateral coordination.

It was agreed that cooperation committees would convene first, followed by a leaders’ meeting to review decisions taken.

It was decided during the summit that the leaders would meet to discuss the decisions taken following the convening of the cooperation committees, the statement noted.

Libya's Government of National Unity also issued a statement after the summit, stating that the talks addressed regional cooperation, stability and economic integration in the Mediterranean, emphasizing the importance of supporting joint strategic projects. The statement noted that economic cooperation opportunities were also discussed at the summit.

It emphasized the importance of connecting Libya to regional projects in the Mediterranean, as well as strengthening partnerships in energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure; investing in ports; developing electricity networks; and supporting joint strategic projects.

Noting Dbeibah's call for increased regional coordination in combating smuggling networks and illegal activities at the summit, the statement said the Libyan premier also urged a quadripartite ministerial meeting consisting of Libya, Türkiye, Italy and Qatar to initiate joint projects in this regard and to combine efforts on priority issues.

In a statement, the Italian government said that Meloni, Erdoğan and Dbeibah discussed strengthening cooperation to address common challenges, beginning with the management of irregular migration flow. During the meeting, Meloni emphasized "the excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye," as well as the opportunity to build on the lessons learned, including by applying them to support the Libyan Government of National Unity's migration efforts.

"In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing," it added.

The statement mentioned that Meloni also reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Libya's stability, unity and independence, as well as its support for a political process led by Libya and facilitated by the United Nations that can result in elections. The three leaders agreed to immediately resume work on a technical level to identify concrete actions to be carried out collaboratively within a clearly defined time frame.