The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul announced an investigation has been launched into Israel’s detention of 24 Turkish activists in international waters.

Israeli forces early Thursday boarded ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was heading to Gaza for breaking the Israeli blockade. According to the investigation, 24 Turkish nationals were among those detained in the raid.

A statement by the prosecutor’s office said the probe is based on a violation of international maritime law, abduction, hijacking transportation vehicles, plunder, damage to property and torture.

Later, a Turkish delegation for the flotilla announced that 25 Turkish activists were among those held by Israel. The delegation said in a statement that those activists include Ayçin Kantoğlu, Abdulaziz Yalçın, Davut Daşkıran, Zeynep Tekocak, Metehan Sarı, Hüseyin Şuayb Ordu, Onur Murat Kolgu, Semih Fener, Osman Çetinkaya, Sümeyra Akdeniz Ordu, Bekir Turunç, Abdulmecid Bagcivan, Mustafa Muhammed Çakmakcı, Mesut Çakar, Muslim Ziyali, Mehmet Sait Direkçi, Fatih Özsöz, Tevhit Yıldız, Sümeyye Sena Pola and Halil Rıfat Çanakçı. The activists were aboard different ships in the flotilla.