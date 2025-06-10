Türkiye on Tuesday hit back at allegations that a Liberian-flagged container ship that docked at its southern Mersin Port, was carrying steel for Israel’s military industry.

"The loading manifest and customs records of the ship that arrived from Spain, docked at Mersin Port at 2 pm (1100 GMT) on June 9, 2025, and the unloading procedures of which began at 3:25 pm (1225 GMT), have been meticulously examined.

"No steel or military-purpose items registered under the name of Israel Military Industries (IMI) or any similar institution were detected on the ship," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said on X.

A total of 461 containers were unloaded at Mersin Port from the ship, the center said, adding it was reported that 220 of these containers were empty, while 241 were loaded.

It has been confirmed that the loaded containers do not contain any steel or materials that could be used for military purposes, it added.

Besides, it was determined that 1,570 of the containers on board were transit cargo destined for other countries, while 33 loaded containers-whose inspections had been completed-originated from Türkiye and were bound for Palestine, primarily containing food supplies, the center noted.

Turkish ports handle tens of thousands of international cargo ships each year, processing about 8 million containers in full compliance with international rules and with complete transparency, the center said, adding: "Türkiye completely suspended all trade relations with Israel as of May 2, 2024.

"Since that date, Türkiye's customs system has been closed to all foreign trade transactions involving Israel. No commercial activity linked to Israel is permitted in free zones or ports."

Türkiye is among the first countries to take the clearest and most principled stance against Israel's unlawful attacks in Gaza," it highlighted.

The center also called for not giving credence to "the unfounded allegations."

On May 2, 2024, Türkiye suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights," according to the Trade Ministry.