Some 36 Turkish nationals detained by Israeli forces during the seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters are expected to return to Türkiye on Saturday abord a special flight, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

In a statement on social media, ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said the number of returning citizens could change as procedures are finalized, adding that efforts continue to ensure the swift return of all remaining Turkish nationals.

He also noted that the special flight would include citizens from several other countries.

Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla earlier this week as it attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade of the enclave.